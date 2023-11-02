Global DataOps Platform Market Research Report 2023-2028: SAS Institute and Dataiku Drive DataOps Excellence with Cutting-Edge Analytics

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DataOps Platform Market by Offering (Platform and Services), Type (Agile Development, DevOps, and Lean Manufacturing), Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, and Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DataOps Platform market is on the brink of significant expansion, with a projected value of USD 10.9 billion by 2028, up from USD 3.9 billion in 2023. This anticipated growth reflects a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Highlights:

Agile Development Takes the Lead: The agile development segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Agile Development in the DataOps platform empowers organizations to respond rapidly to changing business needs, enhance project visibility and transparency, foster innovation, and achieve faster time-to-value for data initiatives.

Services Segment Grows Exponentially: The services segment within the DataOps platform is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These services facilitate efficient data operations and management by integrating AI capabilities, real-time analytics, and insight delivery into applications.

North America Drives Market Dominance: North America is anticipated to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period. The region's thriving technology sector and substantial investments in data infrastructure drive the adoption of DataOps platforms. Leading technology companies in North America are heavily investing in data infrastructure and analytics capabilities.

The growth of the DataOps platform industry underscores the central role of data management and governance in modern business operations. This critical software lays the foundation for collaboration, enabling discourse between data engineers, data scientists, and analysts. A well-run, centralized approach to data operations is essential for extracting maximum value from an organization's data assets.

The trend toward Agile Development in the DataOps market highlights the significance of transparency, collaboration, and innovation, as well as the rapid realization of data initiatives. Additionally, the services segment, specifically designed to address data management challenges, is marked for substantial growth. Integrating efficient AI capabilities, real-time analytics, and insight delivery into applications, provides a solid foundation for quality decision-making.

The North American region, with its robust technology sector and significant data infrastructure investments, is expected to continue leading the market for DataOps platforms.

This comprehensive market research report offers deep insights into the rapidly expanding DataOps platform market. By understanding key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints, businesses can strategically position themselves for success in this dynamic and ever-evolving sector.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Informatica (US), Teradata (US), Wipro (India), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), DataKitchen (US), Atlan (Singapore), Dataiku (US), Fosfor (India), Databricks (US), StreamSets (US), Talend (US), Collibra (US), Celonis (US), BMC Software (US), Saagie (France), Composable Analytics (US), Tengu.io (Belgium), Unravel Data (US), Monte Carlo Data (US), Census (US), RightData (US), Zaloni (US), Datafold (US), DataOps.live (UK), K2view (Israel).

Premium Insights

Rising Need to Gain Real-Time Insights from Data to Drive Market Growth

Agile Development Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Platform Segment and BFSI Segment to Hold Largest Market Shares in North America in 2023

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2023







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Data Complexity and Data Volume

Rise in Need to Gain Real-Time Insights

Increased Demand for Cloud Solutions

Extensive Focus on Data-Driven Insights

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Budget Constraints due to High Investment

Opportunities

Need to Bridge Gap Between Data Engineers and Data Analysts

Need for Data Teams to Keep Pace with Rapidly Changing Requirements

Challenges

Lack of Awareness and Understanding of Dataops

Shortage of Skilled Talent

Case Study Analysis

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Large Pharmaceutical Business Selected Datakitchen to Offer Timely Analytical Insights

Roche Diagnostic Used Dataops.Live Platform to Become a More Agile Data-Driven Business

BFSI

Streamsets Enabled Aon to Hold Its Position as a Leader in the Financial Services Sector

Fannie Mae Selected Hitachi Vantara to Deliver Game-Changing Value to Their Business

Retail and E-commerce

Unravel Data Enabled 84.51 to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Telecom

Dataops.Live Enables Oneweb to Deliver Great Service Through Complete Visibility of Operations

Manufacturing

Clarios Leverages Spectra and Snowflake to Create Next-Gen Data and Analytics Ecosystem

Hitachi Vantara Helped Metals Industry Manufacturers Reduce Equipment Downtime

Education

Ad Astra Selected Streamsets to Tackle Their Data Ingestion Challenges

Company Profiles

Accenture

Atlan

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

BMC Software

Celonis

Census

Collibra

Composable Analytics

Databricks

Datafold

Dataiku

DataKitchen

DataOps.Live

Fosfor

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Informatica

K2View

Microsoft

Monte Carlo Data

Oracle

RightData

Saagie

SAS Institute

StreamSets

Talend

Tengu.io

Teradata

Unravel Data

Wipro

Zaloni









Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3f7v6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

