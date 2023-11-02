Menstrual Cups Market to Reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Awareness of Health and Hygiene Benefits | Reveals Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Menstrual Cups Market is valued at US$ 804.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product designed to collect menstrual fluid during a woman's period. It is generally a reusable, bell-shaped cup typically made from medical-grade silicone, rubber (latex), or elastomer materials.

Rising concern about the environmental impact of disposable menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, has led to a shift toward more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives like menstrual cups. In addition, menstrual cups are reusable for an extended period, which can lead to significant cost savings over time compared to disposable products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global menstrual cups market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, material type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global menstrual cups market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material type, silicone is expected to dominate the menstrual cups market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 804.7 million Market Size Forecast US 1,552.5 million Growth Rate 9.8% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for sustainable menstrual cups



Growth in the adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Companies Profiled Fleurcup

Blossom Cup

Lunette Global

&SISTERS

Anigan

Me Luna GmbH

Ruby Cup

INTIMINA

Saalt

OrganiCup

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global menstrual cups market include,

In March 2022, Lunette and Peak Performance collaborated to launch menstrual cups intended for female adventurers. The product offering includes a storage case intended to disinfect the menstrual cup while on an adventure.

In July 2023, &SISTERS took over Mooncup.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global menstrual cups market growth include Fleurcup, Blossom Cup, Lunette Global, &SISTERS, Anigan, Me Luna GmbH, Ruby Cup, INTIMINA, Saalt, and OrganiCup, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global menstrual cups market based on product type, material type, distribution channel and region

Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Disposable Reusable

Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Silicone Natural Rubber Thermoplastic Elastomer Others

Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline

Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Menstrual Cups Market US Canada Latin America Menstrual Cups Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Menstrual Cups Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Menstrual Cups Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Menstrual Cups Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Menstrual Cups Report:

What will be the market value of the global menstrual cups market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global menstrual cups market?

What are the market drivers of the global menstrual cups market?

What are the key trends in the global menstrual cups market?

Which is the leading region in the global menstrual cups market?

What are the major companies operating in the global menstrual cups market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global menstrual cups market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

