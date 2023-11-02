Sustainable Apparel Market to Hit USD 20.51 Billion by 2030 on Account of Consumer Awareness and Demand Coupled with Government Regulations | by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Apparel Market , as per the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 10.22 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with an expected market size of USD 20.51 billion by 2030.

Market Overview

Sustainable apparel, also known as eco-friendly or green clothing, refers to garments that are designed, manufactured, distributed, and used in the most environmentally friendly way possible. The aim is to minimize the negative impact on the environment, conserve energy, and promote social responsibility, all while ensuring high-quality, stylish clothing for consumers. Sustainable apparel takes a proactive approach to reducing its environmental footprint. This includes minimizing water usage, adopting eco-friendly dyeing techniques, and implementing efficient waste management systems.

Download Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3920

Market Analysis

One of the primary drivers behind the sustainable apparel market's growth is the increasing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and social responsibilities. Modern consumers are more informed about the environmental impact of the fashion industry, leading them to seek eco-friendly alternatives. This heightened consciousness has created a significant demand for sustainable apparel, encouraging manufacturers to produce more eco-conscious clothing lines. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the way sustainable clothing is produced. Innovative techniques, such as 3D knitting and digital fabric printing, allow for efficient use of materials, minimizing waste. Additionally, eco-friendly dyeing methods and the development of biodegradable fibers have significantly reduced the environmental footprint of apparel production, making sustainable fashion more accessible and attractive to consumers. Many fashion brands and retailers have recognized the importance of sustainability in their business operations. Corporate giants are integrating sustainable practices into their supply chains, manufacturing processes, and packaging methods.

Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.22 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 20.51 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.1% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Material (Organic Cotton, Bamboo Fabric, Polyester)



by Product Type (Animal Free Wool, Cruelty Free Leather, Cruelty Free Silk, Vegan Fur Made, Eco-friendly Rubber)



by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



by End Use (Men, Women, Kids) Key Market Players Finisterre, Pact Clothing, Everlane, Able, Patagonia, Tentree, Kotn, Boden, Carnegie and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Sustainable Apparel Market Study

Among the various sustainable materials available, organic cotton has emerged as a frontrunner. Its cultivation methods eschew the use of harmful pesticides and genetically modified seeds, ensuring a more natural and sustainable product. Consumers today are more conscious about the environmental impact of their purchases. The demand for organic cotton apparel is on the rise, driven by environmentally aware customers seeking fashionable yet sustainable clothing options.

Another significant development in the sustainable apparel market is the emergence of animal-free wool alternatives. Traditionally, wool has been sourced from sheep, but concerns about animal welfare and environmental impact have led to the development of innovative substitutes that mimic the texture and warmth of wool without involving animals.

Recent Developments

Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banks, has taken a significant step by leading a $100 million investment in the sustainable textile company, Recover. By focusing on recycling and upcycling processes, Recover has managed to create a range of eco-friendly fabrics that have significantly reduced the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Sustainable Apparel Brand Grounded People has recently launched their much-anticipated Boot Collection. With a focus on sustainability, the brand has carefully crafted each pair of boots using innovative eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing processes.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3920

Market Dynamics Analysis

The primary driver behind the growth of sustainable apparel is the increasing global awareness of environmental issues. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their ecological footprint, demanding eco-friendly and ethically produced clothing. Additionally, stringent regulations and policies promoting sustainability, coupled with a growing number of eco-conscious consumers, further propel the market. The rise of innovative technologies and materials, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and sustainable dyes, has also significantly contributed to the market's expansion. However, the sustainable apparel market is not without its challenges. One of the significant restraints is the higher production costs associated with sustainable practices, making these products often more expensive than conventional alternatives. Supply chain complexities, limited availability of sustainable raw materials, and a lack of awareness among consumers also pose challenges. Moreover, threats in the form of greenwashing, where companies falsely claim to be sustainable, can mislead consumers, damaging the credibility of genuinely eco-conscious brands. Despite these challenges and threats, the market continues to flourish, driven by a collective effort from industry players, policymakers, and informed consumers, striving for a more environmentally responsible and ethical fashion future.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a pioneer in the sustainable apparel market. The region has witnessed a surge in eco-conscious consumers demanding ethically produced and environmentally friendly clothing. Major fashion brands in the United States and Canada have embraced sustainable practices, incorporating recycled materials and eco-friendly production techniques. Europe has a long-standing tradition of high-quality fashion, and this legacy has seamlessly merged with sustainability. Countries like Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have set exemplary standards for eco-friendly fashion. European consumers are increasingly valuing transparency in the supply chain and the use of organic materials. The Asia-Pacific region, home to major textile and garment-producing countries, is witnessing a gradual but significant shift towards sustainable apparel. Countries like India and Bangladesh, traditionally known for their textile industries, are incorporating sustainable practices to meet international demand.

Impact of Recession

One of the significant challenges faced by the sustainable apparel market during a recession is the lack of consumer awareness. Many potential customers are unaware of the long-term benefits of sustainable fashion or perceive it as unaffordable. Amidst economic challenges, sustainable apparel brands can explore collaborations and ethical partnerships. By joining forces with like-minded organizations, they can share resources, reduce production costs, and amplify their impact. Ethical partnerships with artisans, local communities, and eco-conscious suppliers can create a mutually beneficial ecosystem, fostering sustainability and resilience in the face of economic adversity.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3920

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Material

8.1 Organic Cotton

8.2 Bamboo Fabric

8.3 Polyester

9. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Product Type

9.1 Animal Free Wool

9.2 Cruelty Free Leather

9.3 Cruelty Free Silk

9.4 Vegan Fur Made

9.5 Eco-friendly Rubber

10. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Distribution Channel

10.1 Online

10.2 Offline

11. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by End Use

11.1 Men

11.2 Women

11.3 Kids

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.5 USA

12.2.6 Canada

12.2.7 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Eastern Europe

12.3.1.5 Poland

12.3.1.6 Romania

12.3.1.7 Turkey

12.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

12.3.2 Western Europe

12.3.2.4 Germany

12.3.2.5 France

12.3.2.6 UK

12.3.2.7 Italy

12.3.2.8 Spain

12.3.2.9 Netherlands

12.3.2.10 Switzerland

12.3.2.12.1 Austria

12.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.5 China

12.4.6 India

12.4.7 Japan

12.4.8 South Korea

12.4.9 Vietnam

12.4.10 Singapore

12.4.11 Australia

12.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.1.5 UAE

12.5.1.6 Egypt

12.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.8 Qatar

12.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

12.5.2 Africa

12.5.2.5 Nigeria

12.5.2.6 South Africa

12.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.5 Brazil

12.6.6 Argentina

12.6.7 Colombia

12.6.8 Rest of Latin America

13 Company Profile

13.1 Pact Clothing

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financials

13.1.3 Product/ Services Offered

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 The SNS View

13.2 Finisterre

13.3 Everlane

13.4 Patagonia

13.5 Tentree

13.6 Kotn

13.7 Able

13.8 Boden

13.9 Carnegie

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Benchmarking

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments’

14.3.1 Industry News

14.3.2 Company News

14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Read Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/sustainable-apparel-market-3920

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.