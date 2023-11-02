Sustainable Apparel Market to Hit USD 20.51 Billion by 2030 on Account of Consumer Awareness and Demand Coupled with Government Regulations | by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Apparel Market, as per the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 10.22 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with an expected market size of USD 20.51 billion by 2030.
Market Overview
Sustainable apparel, also known as eco-friendly or green clothing, refers to garments that are designed, manufactured, distributed, and used in the most environmentally friendly way possible. The aim is to minimize the negative impact on the environment, conserve energy, and promote social responsibility, all while ensuring high-quality, stylish clothing for consumers. Sustainable apparel takes a proactive approach to reducing its environmental footprint. This includes minimizing water usage, adopting eco-friendly dyeing techniques, and implementing efficient waste management systems.
Market Analysis
One of the primary drivers behind the sustainable apparel market's growth is the increasing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and social responsibilities. Modern consumers are more informed about the environmental impact of the fashion industry, leading them to seek eco-friendly alternatives. This heightened consciousness has created a significant demand for sustainable apparel, encouraging manufacturers to produce more eco-conscious clothing lines. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the way sustainable clothing is produced. Innovative techniques, such as 3D knitting and digital fabric printing, allow for efficient use of materials, minimizing waste. Additionally, eco-friendly dyeing methods and the development of biodegradable fibers have significantly reduced the environmental footprint of apparel production, making sustainable fashion more accessible and attractive to consumers. Many fashion brands and retailers have recognized the importance of sustainability in their business operations. Corporate giants are integrating sustainable practices into their supply chains, manufacturing processes, and packaging methods.
Market Overview & Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 10.22 billion
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 20.51 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.1% over 2023-2030
|Key Segments
|by Material (Organic Cotton, Bamboo Fabric, Polyester)
by Product Type (Animal Free Wool, Cruelty Free Leather, Cruelty Free Silk, Vegan Fur Made, Eco-friendly Rubber)
by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)
by End Use (Men, Women, Kids)
|Key Market Players
|Finisterre, Pact Clothing, Everlane, Able, Patagonia, Tentree, Kotn, Boden, Carnegie and other players
|20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours)
|If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization.
|Pricing & Purchase Options
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.
Key Takeaway from Sustainable Apparel Market Study
- Among the various sustainable materials available, organic cotton has emerged as a frontrunner. Its cultivation methods eschew the use of harmful pesticides and genetically modified seeds, ensuring a more natural and sustainable product. Consumers today are more conscious about the environmental impact of their purchases. The demand for organic cotton apparel is on the rise, driven by environmentally aware customers seeking fashionable yet sustainable clothing options.
- Another significant development in the sustainable apparel market is the emergence of animal-free wool alternatives. Traditionally, wool has been sourced from sheep, but concerns about animal welfare and environmental impact have led to the development of innovative substitutes that mimic the texture and warmth of wool without involving animals.
Recent Developments
- Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banks, has taken a significant step by leading a $100 million investment in the sustainable textile company, Recover. By focusing on recycling and upcycling processes, Recover has managed to create a range of eco-friendly fabrics that have significantly reduced the environmental impact of the fashion industry.
- Sustainable Apparel Brand Grounded People has recently launched their much-anticipated Boot Collection. With a focus on sustainability, the brand has carefully crafted each pair of boots using innovative eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing processes.
Market Dynamics Analysis
The primary driver behind the growth of sustainable apparel is the increasing global awareness of environmental issues. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their ecological footprint, demanding eco-friendly and ethically produced clothing. Additionally, stringent regulations and policies promoting sustainability, coupled with a growing number of eco-conscious consumers, further propel the market. The rise of innovative technologies and materials, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and sustainable dyes, has also significantly contributed to the market's expansion. However, the sustainable apparel market is not without its challenges. One of the significant restraints is the higher production costs associated with sustainable practices, making these products often more expensive than conventional alternatives. Supply chain complexities, limited availability of sustainable raw materials, and a lack of awareness among consumers also pose challenges. Moreover, threats in the form of greenwashing, where companies falsely claim to be sustainable, can mislead consumers, damaging the credibility of genuinely eco-conscious brands. Despite these challenges and threats, the market continues to flourish, driven by a collective effort from industry players, policymakers, and informed consumers, striving for a more environmentally responsible and ethical fashion future.
Key Regional Developments
North America stands as a pioneer in the sustainable apparel market. The region has witnessed a surge in eco-conscious consumers demanding ethically produced and environmentally friendly clothing. Major fashion brands in the United States and Canada have embraced sustainable practices, incorporating recycled materials and eco-friendly production techniques. Europe has a long-standing tradition of high-quality fashion, and this legacy has seamlessly merged with sustainability. Countries like Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have set exemplary standards for eco-friendly fashion. European consumers are increasingly valuing transparency in the supply chain and the use of organic materials. The Asia-Pacific region, home to major textile and garment-producing countries, is witnessing a gradual but significant shift towards sustainable apparel. Countries like India and Bangladesh, traditionally known for their textile industries, are incorporating sustainable practices to meet international demand.
Impact of Recession
One of the significant challenges faced by the sustainable apparel market during a recession is the lack of consumer awareness. Many potential customers are unaware of the long-term benefits of sustainable fashion or perceive it as unaffordable. Amidst economic challenges, sustainable apparel brands can explore collaborations and ethical partnerships. By joining forces with like-minded organizations, they can share resources, reduce production costs, and amplify their impact. Ethical partnerships with artisans, local communities, and eco-conscious suppliers can create a mutually beneficial ecosystem, fostering sustainability and resilience in the face of economic adversity.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Material
8.1 Organic Cotton
8.2 Bamboo Fabric
8.3 Polyester
9. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Product Type
9.1 Animal Free Wool
9.2 Cruelty Free Leather
9.3 Cruelty Free Silk
9.4 Vegan Fur Made
9.5 Eco-friendly Rubber
10. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Distribution Channel
10.1 Online
10.2 Offline
11. Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by End Use
11.1 Men
11.2 Women
11.3 Kids
12. Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.5 USA
12.2.6 Canada
12.2.7 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Eastern Europe
12.3.1.5 Poland
12.3.1.6 Romania
12.3.1.7 Turkey
12.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe
12.3.2 Western Europe
12.3.2.4 Germany
12.3.2.5 France
12.3.2.6 UK
12.3.2.7 Italy
12.3.2.8 Spain
12.3.2.9 Netherlands
12.3.2.10 Switzerland
12.3.2.12.1 Austria
12.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.5 China
12.4.6 India
12.4.7 Japan
12.4.8 South Korea
12.4.9 Vietnam
12.4.10 Singapore
12.4.11 Australia
12.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Middle East
12.5.1.5 UAE
12.5.1.6 Egypt
12.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia
12.5.1.8 Qatar
12.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East
12.5.2 Africa
12.5.2.5 Nigeria
12.5.2.6 South Africa
12.5.2.7 Rest of Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.5 Brazil
12.6.6 Argentina
12.6.7 Colombia
12.6.8 Rest of Latin America
13 Company Profile
13.1 Pact Clothing
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financials
13.1.3 Product/ Services Offered
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 The SNS View
13.2 Finisterre
13.3 Everlane
13.4 Patagonia
13.5 Tentree
13.6 Kotn
13.7 Able
13.8 Boden
13.9 Carnegie
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Recent Developments’
14.3.1 Industry News
14.3.2 Company News
14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
