LPL Financial Welcomes ViewPoint Wealth Partners

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that five financial advisors with ViewPoint Wealth Partners have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $550 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Ameriprise.



Based in Independence, Ohio, the team was founded by advisors Paul LaBanc CFP®, CRPC, AAMS, AWMA and Donald Grassi CRPC, AAMS, AWMA, who formed their initial partnership in 2001. They grew the practice by building relationships and gaining respect in the retirement space, always putting clients first. Over the years, like-minded advisors and staff joined the team, which now includes fellow advisors Michael Kozlowski CRPC, Brian Miller CFP®, CRPC, APMA and Jennifer Bower CRPC, Director of Client Relations Theresa Guerini and two support staff members. Collectively, the advisors have more than 115 years of industry experience, with each financial professional bringing different strengths to the team.

“Our goal as a team is to help take the guesswork and uncertainty out of retirement planning,” LaBanc said. “We work together to help ensure clients have a road map that encompasses their entire financial picture. We make a point to educate clients so they can better understand complex issues and hopefully avoid potential stress in the decision-making process. We take pride in making a difference in the lives of our clients.”

Looking for more freedom and flexibility in how they operate, the team turned to LPL.

“As we grow our team, we wanted to find the best place to continue our legacy and bring on the next generation of advisors,” Grassi said. “With LPL, we have more ownership of our business, along with full control in how we operate. We have access to best-in-class technology that’s continuously evolving with the industry, in turn creating efficiencies so we can spend more time with clients.”

The team also appreciates that LPL does not offer proprietary investment products or pass down corporate mandates.

“We made this long-awaited move with clients’ best interests at heart,” Guerini said. “We thoroughly vetted several investment companies to make sure we found the right place, and we are confident that our clients will benefit from truly differentiated service experiences thanks to our new partnership with LPL.”

Outside of work, the team believes that giving back to the community is essential. They fund a suite at Ronald McDonald House for the benefit of families with sick children. They also host an annual fall food drive for the Cleveland Food Bank and contribute to many local fundraisers and charities.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome the ViewPoint team and are honored they saw the value in partnering with LPL to enhance their practice and elevate clients’ service experiences. At LPL, we recognize that advisors know their clients best. We’re committed to providing ultimate choice and flexibility in how advisors run their business, and we do that by offering a range of innovative capabilities and robust business resources to help them serve clients as they see fit.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. ViewPoint Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

