Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Key Program Updates

Completion of enrollment for phase 2 BEACON and AURORA studies of bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)

Oral presentation at ASH meeting of updated interim data from BEACON, including a preliminary analysis of the precedented pivotal endpoint, cumulative time in sunlight over 6 months on days without pain

Company will present preliminary data on pharmacodynamic activity from initial cohorts of phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in myelofibrosis (MF) patients with anemia, including changes in hemoglobin

Management will host a conference call on December 11th at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced several key updates and that it will present data from multiple programs in its hematology portfolio at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held in San Diego, CA on December 9-12, 2023.

“We look forward to presenting updated interim data from all patients enrolled in the BEACON study at the upcoming ASH meeting, as well as preliminary clinical data from initial cohorts of both DISC-0974 anemia studies.” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “In addition, we’re pleased to announce the full enrollment of both the BEACON and AURORA studies of bitopertin in patients with EPP. We were able to enroll both trials in under a year, and I want to express my gratitude to our team, collaborators and the EPP community for helping us reach this important milestone.”

Key Program Updates:

Bitopertin

Enrollment for phase 2 BEACON (n=22 adults) and AURORA (n=75 adults) studies of bitopertin in EPP is complete; BEACON has been expanded to enroll adolescents (age 12-18)

Interim analyses of the BEACON trial (July 5, 2023 data cutoff) demonstrated significant and consistent improvements in light tolerance across patients: Observed magnitude of effects were comparable to previously reported improvements in sunlight tolerance An initial sub-group analysis indicated that greater suppression of protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) was associated with increased maximal weekly sunlight tolerance: >10 hours of improvement on average in patients with a mean maximal PPIX reduction > 30% (n=11) and >4 hours of improvement on average in patients with mean maximal PPIX reduction <30% (n=4)

Updated BEACON data from all adult patients and with longer duration of therapy will be presented as an oral presentation at ASH, including: Measures of PPIX, photosensitivity, QOL, safety and tolerability Preliminary analysis of the precedented pivotal endpoint, cumulative time in light over 6 months on days without pain

Topline AURORA data is expected to be presented in early 2024

DISC-0974

Dose escalation is ongoing for both phase 1b/2 studies of DISC-0974 in MF and anemia, and non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD)

Initial data from the phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with MF and anemia will be presented at ASH Data from 10-20 patients in the dose-escalation phase Safety and changes in hepcidin, iron, and hemoglobin levels

Data from the 28 mg dose cohort of the phase 1b/2 study in NDD-CKD patients with anemia will be presented as part of the management call



Bitopertin and DISC-0974 are investigational agents and are not approved for use as therapies in any jurisdiction worldwide.

Details of Presentations and Abstracts

The full abstracts are now available through the ASH conference website.

Abstract Number: 923

Title: Interim Analyses from the BEACON Trial: A Phase 2, Randomized, Open-Label Trial of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Date / Time: Monday, December 11, 5:30 PM PT

Session: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology: Exploring Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Options in Iron Homeostasis (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Gayle Ross, M.D.

Abstract Number: 4564

Title: A Phase 1b Trial of DISC-0974, an Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody, in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Anemia

Date / Time: Monday, December 11, 6:00-8:00 PM PT

Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Presenter: William Savage, M.D., Ph.D.

Other abstracts available on the ASH conference website:

Abstract Number: 5224 (Online abstract only)

Title: Anti-Hemojuvelin Monoclonal Antibody DISC-0974 Elicits a Durable and Consistent Response with Repeated Dosing in Cynomolgus Monkeys

Abstract Number: 5236 (Online abstract only)

Title: A Phase 1b Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of DISC-0974, an Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody, in Patients with Non-Dialysis Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease and Anemia

Abstract Number: 5228 (Online abstract only)

Title: Application of a Validated Method for Quantifying Circulating Protoporphyrin IX to the Beacon Trial of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Webcast Conference Call Information

Management will host a call on Monday, December 11th at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT to review data and operational plans. Please register for management’s webcast on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

