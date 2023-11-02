Serstech to Present Q3 2023 Interim Report

Serstech AB (publ) is scheduled to release its interim report for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, November 9. At 2:00 PM CET on the same day, Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor will present the report via Zoom.

Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, and please note that the presentation will be conducted in Swedish. You can participate in the Zoom meeting using either a computer or a mobile phone.

To register for the Zoom meeting, please follow this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_82j7tWNBSWKxvccJXfwq7Q

As the number of seats is limited, we recommend registering early to secure your spot. The presentation will be available on www.serstech.com in the days following the session. Additionally, you can view the presentation on the Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance YouTube channel .

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com