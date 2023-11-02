Home Stratosphere: Award-Winning Interior Design and Home Décor Website Announces New Free Interior Design Plans

North Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Home Stratosphere, an award-winning interior design and home décor website, is thrilled to announce its new free Interior design plans that feature beautiful living room and bedroom mood board designs to help individuals create their perfect home.

Each of the new interior design plans at Home Stratosphere is available in a free downloadable PDF document and includes a mood board with all furniture and accessories shown designed by interior designers and decorators, a color palette with Benjamin Moore color codes, a layout sketch, before and after images of the design and a useful shopping list for where to buy all the items shown in the design.

Founder and publisher of Home Stratosphere Jon Dykstra said, “As a publisher of a large and popular interior design website, we know many people seek out design ideas and inspiration. We decided to take it one step further by creating a collection of custom mood board designs with a complete shopping list to help individuals craft their dream room.”

Home Stratosphere’s new interior design plans section of its website offers individuals a selection of beautiful mood boards and room designs by experienced interior designers and decorators. These include:

Contemporary Bedroom Design and Moodboard

Created by Andrea Ritten from Andrea Rose Design Co., this warm bedroom design utilizes mocha browns, ivories, sage green, and gray with a pop of bronze flare to create an inviting contemporary bedroom. The furniture featured in this design is an eclectic mix that is combined with bronze and gold accents and a magnitude of textures, totaling an overall cost of $13,202.

Green Eclectic Bedroom Design and Moodboard

Designed by Tina Martin Interiors, a specialist residential and commercial interior designer, the Green Eclectic Bedroom Design and Moodboard creates an eclectic bedroom retreat with deep greens, blues, and a mix of neutral tones color scheme. With minimalist, budget-friendly furniture totaling $5,775, such as a Tufted bed paired with a 1-drawer nightstand, boucle lounge chair, and a 6-drawer dresser, this is the perfect spacious, simple bedroom design.

Luxe Velvets and Brass Accented Living Room Design

A modern and sophisticated offering from Tina Martin Interiors, this living room design is saturated in brown velvet and ivory boucle with brass and rust accents that showcase luxury. The furniture and accessories featured in this living room design include a brown velvet sofa paired with white boucle chairs with brass and iron accents, costing a total of $9,036.

Modern Coastal Living Room and Design Moodboard

A complimentary mixing of blues and warm neutrals with touches of rattan are the key components of the classic coastal design by designer and artist Keely Smith. This composition is in the higher price range, with all furnishings coming to $19,534 but features a beautiful mixture of rattan and woven materials that have been modernized with rounded edges, light oak finishes, and earth tones.

Organic Boho Living Room Design and Moodboard

Keely Smith’s Organic Boho Living Room Design and Moodboard plays on the use of earth tones and mixed materials to create a light, grounded, and warm design with a focus on comfort. With a color scheme of rust, yellow, black, and sage, along with a mixed style of furniture pieces with wood and botanical accents, the boho design comes in at $16,984.50.

Transitional Living Room Design and Moodboard

The cost-effective Transitional Living Room Design by the team at Home Stratosphere can be created for under $2,000 and offers homeowners a classic, timeless style that uses a white, black, soft grey, and blue color scheme and traditional furniture contrasted with black, grey, gold, and blue accessories.

About Home Stratosphere

Established in 2014, Home Stratosphere is an award-winning interior design and home décor website in North Vancouver, British Columbia, that is dedicated to profiling beautiful homes and interiors, as well as offering a full suite of design services. From custom mood board designs, an efficient renovation planner, virtual design services, and access to its full-service interior design firm, Home Stratosphere is the complete online resource for interior design.

For more information on Home Stratosphere and its new free interior design plans, please visit the website at https://www.homestratosphere.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/home-stratosphere-award-winning-interior-design-and-home-decor-website-announces-new-free-interior-design-plans/