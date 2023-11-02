Agios Pharmaceuticals to Present Broad Set of Clinical and Translational Data in Rare Blood Disorders at 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

– Both Mitapivat Dose Arms Achieved Statistically Significant Hemoglobin Response in Phase 2 Portion of RISE UP Pivotal Study in Sickle Cell Disease, Compared to the Placebo Arm; Data Support Advancement to Phase 3 Portion of RISE UP –



– Agios to Highlight Additional Data on the Burden of Disease in Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Deficiency and Alpha- and Beta-Thalassemia –

– New Preclinical Data for Novel PK Activator AG-946 Suggest Improvements in Ineffective Erythropoiesis in Model of Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) –

– Agios to Host Live and Webcast Investor Event on Dec. 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that a broad set of clinical and translational data from its programs will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, to be held Dec. 9-12, 2023, in San Diego. The presentations will focus on rare blood disorders, including PK deficiency, thalassemia, sickle cell disease and anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

In total, 23 abstracts led by Agios and external collaborators will be presented or published. The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the ASH conference website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

PK Deficiency

Data to be presented highlight that long-term treatment with PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) in adults with PK deficiency is associated with sustained clinical benefits, including improvements in hemoglobin, iron overload, and decreased burden of disease on work and school activities.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Mitapivat Treatment Reduces Levels of Interference in Work/School Activity for Adult Patients with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Poster Session: 904. Outcomes Research – Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Abstract: 2365

Lead Author: Jennifer A. Rothman, MD, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Title: Understanding the Physical and Psychosocial Impacts of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: Patient-Led Development of the Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Life Phase Model

Poster Session: 901. Health Services and Quality Improvement - Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 3691

Lead Author: Rachael F. Grace, MD, MMSc, Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorder Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Publication Only:

Title: Improvements in Markers of Hemolysis and Liver Iron Concentration in Mitapivat-Treated Adult Patients with a Delayed Hemoglobin Response

Abstract: 5266

Lead Author: Eduard J. van Beers, MD, PhD; Center for Benign Haematology, Thrombosis and Haemostasis, Van Creveldkliniek, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Title: Regional Genetic Heterogeneity Among Patients with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Abstract: 5203

Lead Author: Paola Bianchi, BSc, PhD; Hematology Unit, Pathophysiology of Anemia Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan, Italy

Thalassemia

Data for PYRUKYND® in adults with beta-thalassemia show evidence of reduced oxidative stress in red blood cells, as well as enhanced PK activity and metabolic reprogramming. Additionally, qualitative data demonstrate the equally common burden of disease across alpha- and beta-thalassemia patients, regardless of transfusion dependency.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Mitapivat Treatment Increases β-thalassemic Erythroblasts Energy Production and Responsiveness to Oxidative Stress

Poster Session: 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Poster III

Session Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 3850

Lead Author: Alessandro Matte, PhD; Department of Medicine, University of Verona and AOUI Verona, Verona, Italy

Publication Only:

Title: Association of Hemoglobin Levels With Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs in Non–Transfusion-Dependent α- and β-Thalassemia: A Retrospective Observational Study Using Real-World Data

Abstract: 5244

Lead Author: Arielle L. Langer, MD; MPH, Division of Hematology, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA

Title: Burden of Illness of Alpha- and Beta-Thalassemia: A Qualitative Study

Abstract: 7329

Lead Author: Sujit Sheth, MD; Joan and Sanford I Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY

Title: Investigating Health Literacy in Thalassemia: Founding a Patient-Led Research Approach

Abstract: 5251

Lead Author: Sujit Sheth, MD; Joan and Sanford I Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY

Sickle Cell Disease

Results from the Phase 2 portion of Agios’ RISE UP study will highlight improvements in hemoglobin response rates, markers of hemolysis and erythropoiesis and reductions in annualized rates of pain crises for mitapivat compared to placebo, supporting advancement into the Phase 3 portion of RISE UP. Agios will showcase its patient-centric approach to sickle cell disease clinic trials, including the incorporation of patient insights and decision making into the clinical trial design and campaign.

Oral Presentations:

Title: A Phase 2/3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study of Mitapivat in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease: RISE UP Phase 2 Results

Presentation Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Oral Abstract Session: 114. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Building on Momentum in Disease-Modifying Therapeutics for Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract: 271

Presenter: Modupe Idowu, MD; McGovern Medical School, UT Health, Houston, TX

Title: Long-term safety and Efficacy of Mitapivat, an Oral Pyruvate Kinase Activator, in Adults with Sickle Cell Disease: Extension of a Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study

Presentation Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Oral Abstract Session: 114. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Building on Momentum in Disease-Modifying Therapeutics for Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract: 273

Presenter: Swee Lay Thein, MBBS, DSc, FRCP, FRCPath, MRCP, MRCPath; Sickle Cell Branch, National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, NIH, Bethesda, MD

Title: Pyruvate Kinase Thermostability Is Associated with Red Blood Cell Adhesion, Deformability and Oxygen Affinity in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Presentation Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Oral Abstract Session: 113. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Pathophysiology of Sickle Hemoglobinopathies: From Mice to Humans

Abstract: 561

Lead Author: Marissa J.M. Traets, PhD Candidate; Department of Central Diagnostic Laboratory - Research, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Poster Presentations:

Title: A Patient-Centric Approach to Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trials: Integrating Patient Perspectives in the RISE UP Phase 2/3 Trial of Mitapivat for Informed Protocol Design and Associated Patient Community Benefit

Poster Session: 904. Outcomes Research – Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Abstract: 2376

Lead Author: Charles Jonassaint, PhD, MHS; School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Title: One-Year Safety and Efficacy of Mitapivat in Sickle Cell Disease: Follow-Up Results of a Phase 2, Open-Label Study

Poster Session: 114. Sickle cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 2515

Lead Author: Myrthe J. van Dijk, PhD; Division Laboratories, Pharmacy and Biomedical Genetics, CDL en Van Creveldkliniek, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, Netherlands

Title: Functional and Multi-omics Signatures of Mitapivat Efficacy Upon Activation of Pyruvate Kinase in Red Blood Cells from Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Poster Session: 113. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 2485

Lead Author: Angelo D’Alessandro, PhD; Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO

Title: Longitudinal Characterization of Hemodynamic Changes with Multimodal Optical Techniques in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Treated with Mitapivat

Poster Session: 113. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 2492

Lead Author: Timothy Quang, PhD; Section on Biomedical Optics, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, MD

Publication Only:

Title: Outpatient Costs of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease With or Without Hydroxyurea at an Institution in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Abstract: 7325

Lead Author: Tarun Aurora, MD; Department of Global Pediatric Medicine, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN

AG-946

New data from preclinical studies of Agios’ AG-946 continue to support its novel mechanism of action and PK activation as a promising potential treatment option for anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Poster Presentations:

Title: AG-946, An Activator of Pyruvate Kinase, Improves Ineffective Erythropoiesis in the Bone Marrow of Mouse Models of Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Poster Session: 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes – Basic and Translational: Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Abstract: 1854

Lead Author: Megan Wind-Rotolo, PhD, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA

Title: The Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Activator AG-946 Improves PK Properties and Red Blood Cell (RBC) Characteristics upon Ex Vivo Treatment of RBCs from Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Poster Session: 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 3222

Lead Author: Jonathan R.A. de Wilde, PhD Candidate; Red Blood Cell Research Group, Central Diagnostic Laboratory-Research, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands

Publication Only:

Title: Biochemical and Metabolomic Analysis of Glycolytic Activity in Red Blood Cells (RBC) from Low-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) Patients and In-vitro Effect of the Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Activator AG-946

Abstract: 6456

Lead Author: Bruno Fattizzo, MD; Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, University of Milan, Milan, Italy

Patient Advocacy

Agios is fueled by connections, with patient and KOL engagement at the core of our mission. Information presented provides an overview of the formation and vision of the Red Cell Revolution – a multi-stakeholder, patient-advocacy data collection approach to understanding the unmet needs of the patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals for PK deficiency, sickle cell disease and thalassemia.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Cross-community Collaboration and Data Collection to Optimize Patient Care in Hemolytic Anemias

Poster Session: 901. Health Services and Quality Improvement - Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Abstract: 3692

Lead Author: Biree Andemariam, MD; New England Sickle Cell Institute, University of Connecticut Health, Farmington, CT

Publication Only:

Title: Setting Industry Standards for Patient Engagement, Partnership, Allyship and Care: The Patient Vision Project

Abstract: 7233

Lead Author: Biree Andemariam, MD; New England Sickle Cell Institute, University of Connecticut Health, Farmington, CT

Other

Agios’ collaborators present new data evaluating mitapivat as a potential treatment for other rare blood diseases.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Ex Vivo Treatment by Mitapivat, an Allosteric Pyruvate Kinase Activator, Reduced Oxidative Stress and Promoted Terminal Erythropoiesis in a Severe Hemolytic Anemia Patients Due to Krϋppel-like Factor 1 Mutations

Poster Session: 101. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, Excluding Iron: Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Abstract: 1071

Lead Author: Thidarat Suksangpleng, PhD.; Siriraj-Thalassemia Center, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Mitapivat Sulfate in Adult Patients with Erythrocyte Membranopathies (SATISFY)

Poster Session: 101. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, Excluding Iron: Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Abstract: 1085

Lead Author: Andreas Glenthøj, MD, PhD; Department of Haematology, Copenhagen University Hospital - Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

