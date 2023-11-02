TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held from December 9–12, 2023, in San Diego, CA and online.



Presentation Details:

Title: Initial Results of a Phase 1 Trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered T Cell Therapies That Target Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Prevent Relapse after Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Authors: Monzr Al Malki, Alla Keyzner, Hyung C. Suh, Aasiya Matin, Erica Buonomo, Yun Wang, Nina Abelowitz, Jim Murray, Gavin MacBeath, Debora Barton, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Ran Reshef

Publication Number: 2090

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster I

Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

The Company will host a virtual KOL event featuring Monzr M. Al Malki, M.D., on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the data presented at ASH. Dr. Al Malki is an associate professor in the Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, director of the unrelated donor bone marrow transplant and haploidentical transplant programs at City of Hope. Details for attending the event can be found here.

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

