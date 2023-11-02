Global Infrared Imaging Market to Reach Value of USD 13.64 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 13.64 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to growing demand for near-infrared imaging in the healthcare industry. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy offers a portable and affordable means for functional neuroimaging similar to Electroencephalography (EEG), without the need to severely restrict subject motion.

Near-infrared spectroscopy is used for detection of vulnerable coronary plaques by identifying the chemical composition of substances on the basis of differential light absorption by different molecules in near-infrared spectrum. In addition, a significant benefit of near-infrared light is in tissue penetration to detect a tissue even with blood present between the target and detector.



Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 5,836.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 7.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 13.64 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, wavelength, application, industry vertical, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global infrared imaging market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the infrared imaging market. Some prominent players operating in the infrared imaging market are:

Leonardo DRS

Xenics NV

Lynred, FLIR Systems

Axis Communications

Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Sensors Unlimited

IRCameras LLC

Fluke

Strategic Development

In September 2020, Xenics launched an innovative shutter-less uncooled low wavelength infrared core, Dione 640, for safety and security, industrial, and medical applications.

In January 2021, FLIR Systems entered into an agreement with Teledyne Technologies to sell its assets for a value of USD 8.00 billion.

Key Highlights of Report

Uncooled infrared cameras are more cost-effective as compared to cooled infrared cameras. Uncooled infrared camera sensors deliver higher yields than cooled infrared camera sensors, and uncooled infrared cameras do not need costly cryocoolers to lower the sensor temperature.

Long wavelength infrared cameras are primarily used in applications requiring detection of temperatures. Long wavelength infrared cameras have ability to detect distinct differences in temperature, which is essential for the visualization of poor insulation and damaged electronics for home inspection.

Indium gallium arsenide cameras, functioning in short wavelength infrared spectrum, enable users to see through silicon substrates, which are transparent in infrared light. Infrared cameras' ability to see through semiconductor materials provides significant advantages to the manufacturing process as infrared images detect defects, including cracks in silicon wafers.

Infrared imaging market in North America contributed largest revenue share to the global infrared imaging market in 2020, owing to high demand for infrared imaging products for security and surveillance purposes. Besides, increasing defense expenditure and robust presence of leading market players in the regions is driving market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global infrared imaging market on the basis of technology, wavelength, application, industry vertical, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Cooled Infrared Imaging Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Near Infrared Short Wave Infrared Mid-wave Infrared Long wave Infrared

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Security & Surveillance Monitoring & Inspection Detection

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Automotive Aerospace & Defense Oil & Gas Electronics & Semiconductor Food & Beverage Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



