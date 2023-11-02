AD Retail Media Ranks 5th Best Overall Retail Media Network One Year After Reinvention

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since announcing plans to expand its in-house digital media agency and further develop its retail media network one year ago, AD Retail Media, the in-house retail media network supporting the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, has made significant progress growing its business. Leveraging the size, scale, and close customer connections of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands, which together comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast, AD Retail Media reflects on some of its significant achievements of the past year.



“In the last 12 months we’ve stood up our retail media capabilities, ensuring our partners not only reach customers locally via individual brands, but that they can leverage the full scale of ADUSA brands and maximize their reach across the entire East Coast,” said Bobby Watts, Senior Vice President of AD Retail Media, a division of Peapod Digital Labs. “These successes reflect what’s to come.”

AD Retail Media is committed to providing consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners with meaningful and measurable ways to engage with customers of the Ahold Delhaize USA brands. Solidifying this commitment was a recent accolade by Insider Intelligence | eMarketer, ranking AD Retail Media fifth overall in the 2023 U.S. CPG Retail Media Network Rankings. AD Retail Media not only ranked at the top of the well-known traffic-focused list but was the only regional player in the top five.

“Retail media spend is anticipated to continue strong double-digit growth in 2024, and AD Retail Media is working towards its fair share,” added Watts. “The network expects, by year-end, to have grown its digital media income by approximately 40% year-over-year. With 100% of the top 100 CPG partners investing in AD Retail Media, the network is poised to continue its successful track record, which includes executing several omnichannel campaigns that leverage the full-funnel approach connecting AD Retail Media capabilities to Shopper Marketing and Merchandising business planning.”

AD Retail Media also brought forward many capabilities in 2023 – unified on-site and off-site reporting; connected TV; online video; more strategically placed on-site inventory to reach the connected customer when and where it matters most; and an expanded digital out-of-home network– to provide advertisers the opportunity to reach customers across the full path to purchase.

About AD Retail Media

AD Retail Media, a division of Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial company of Ahold Delhaize USA, is the end-to-end, in-house retail media business supporting the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. AD Retail Media supports the Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ by leveraging their market presence and close customer connections to help consumer packaged goods partners meaningfully engage a significant East Coast omnichannel customer base. Together, the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA operate more than 2,000 stores, process more than 23 million transactions per week, have nearly 24 million active loyalty card users and total more than $51 billion in annual sales.

