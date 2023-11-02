Lilium to Lift the Lid on the Power behind its revolutionary eVTOL Jet

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, today announced that it will share new details about its revolutionary aircraft design and battery technology during a webinar hosted on the Lilium website and presented by Lilium’s Co-Founder and Chief Engineer for Innovation, Daniel Wiegand.



The webinar, which will include newly released test data, will explain the energy demands of the Lilium Jet, the existing high-performance battery technology that will meet those demands, and how Lilium and its partners are preparing to scale up production of its battery cells.

The webinar and live Q&A will be broadcast on the Lilium investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/ on: Friday, November 10, 2023 - 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (14:00 CET)

Retail investors who are current and verified holders of Lilium shares can submit and upvote questions for the webinar. To submit questions up to a week in advance you can visit the Say Connect platform via a link posted on https://investors.lilium.com/.

Retail investors who are not current holders of Lilium shares can also submit questions to investors@lilium.com.

Contact information for media:

Meredith Bell

Vice President, External Communications

+41794325779

press@lilium.com

Contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@lilium.com

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Lilium Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) the future performance and impact of our innovations, (ii) the capacity of existing battery technology to meet the energy demands of the Lilium Jet, (iii) manufacturing the Lilium Jet, including the battery cells and, (iv) the expected results of the business and business model of Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (the “Lilium Group”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “prepare,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include the failure of existing battery technology to meet our expectations as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium N.V.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Lilium N.V.’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.