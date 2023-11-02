CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies Discusses Cancer Drug Development with Dr. Ezra Cohen

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that in a recent Company podcast its CEO, Ryan Davies, and Tempus Labs Chief Medical Officer for Oncology Dr. Ezra Cohen, discussed his time at Tempus Labs, Moores Cancer Center and University of Chicago.



“I got into medicine to make a difference in people’s lives, said Dr. Cohen. “I realized that cancer patients needed more focus and more attention than other patient groups. I feel grateful that I have been exposed to many opportunities to help both patients and care givers as an oncology physician.”



“Dr. Cohen is a lovely man with incredible experience and noble intentions,” said CancerVax CEO, Ryan Davies. “His dedication to the field of oncology is inspiring.”



Dr. Ezra Cohen is the Chief Medical Officer of Oncology for Tempus Labs in Chicago, a company dedicated to improving patient outcomes in oncology and other medical indications. Prior to joining Tempus Labs, Dr. Cohen was a Professor of Medicine, Division Chief Hemotology/Oncology and Associate Director of Moores Cancer Center at the University of California at San Diego. Before that Dr. Cohen was an Associate Professor at University of Chicago. He received his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Toronto.



This Podcast can be viewed at https://cancervax.com/videos/ceo-podcast/ezra-cohen-tempus-labs



For more information about CancerVAX, please visit https://www.cancervax.com/



About Us



CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine to fight cancer using the body’s immune system. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with incredible precision. Like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we work with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.



