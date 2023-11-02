Vincerx Pharma To Present Three Posters at ASH 2023 in December

VIP943 poster supports selectivity and safety of lead CD123 ADC, VIP943, currently in Phase 1



VIP924 poster shows this novel CXCR5-ADC compares favorably with other ADCs in clinical development

Enitociclib poster expands potential clinical indications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC)(“Vincerx”), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that it will present three posters related to VIP943 (NCT06034275), VIP924 (in preclinical studies), and enitociclib (in collaboration with University of Calgary) at the 65th American Society for Hematology Meeting (ASH), taking place in San Diego California from December 9 to 12, 2023.

"The three ASH 2023 posters highlight the strong scientific foundation for Vincerx’s programs. We look forward to providing new data on the robust preclinical activity of our lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), VIP943, which recently began enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL),” said Ahmed Hamdy, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “In addition, we are pleased to share preclinical data related to the activity of VIP924, a first-in-class CXCR5 ADC for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Also, in collaboration with University of Calgary, we show enitociclib’s preclinical activity in pediatric leukemia.”

Poster Presentation Information:

Title: Selectivity and Safety of VIP943: A Novel CD123-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Using a Proprietary Linker and Payload Class

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Pacific Standard Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 1435

Presented by Beatrix Stelte-Ludwig, Vincerx Pharma

Title: Comparison of the CXCR5-Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC; VIP924) to a CD19-ADC and a CD79b-ADC in a Humanized Rec-1 Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Mouse Model

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Pacific Standard Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 2809

Presented by Tibor Schomber, Vincerx Pharma

Title: Targeting CDK9 in KMT2A-Rearranged Infant Leukemia: Evidence for Activity and Drug Synergy with Enitociclib

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Pacific Standard Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 4293

Presented by Ritul Sharma, University of Calgary

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. The company’s diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation antibody-drug conjugate, VIP943, in Phase 1; small molecule-drug conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1; preclinical antibody-drug conjugate, VIP924; CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, currently in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1; and VersAptx™, its next-generation versatile and adaptable bioconjugation platform.

Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, expectations and events, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “suggest,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “potential,” “on-target,” “on track,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Vincerx’s business model, pipeline, strategy, timeline, product candidates and attributes, and preclinical and clinical development, timing, and results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance or events. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding future business developments, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vincerx’s control.

Actual results, conditions, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions; the potential effects of health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19; risks associated with preclinical or clinical development and trials, including those conducted prior to Vincerx’s in-licensing; failure to realize the benefits of Vincerx’s license agreement with Bayer; risks related to the rollout of Vincerx’s business and the timing of expected business and product development milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying Vincerx’s expectations regarding its future business or business model; Vincerx’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates; Vincerx’s capital requirements and availability and uses of capital; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Vincerx. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Vincerx disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Vincerx, the Vincerx logo, and VersAptx™ are our trademarks. This press release also contains trademarks and trade names that are the property of their respective owners.

