Harpoon Therapeutics Abstract for HPN217 Accepted for Presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced abstract acceptance and upcoming oral presentation of the results from the completed dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 study of HPN217 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The oral presentation will take place at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego.



Details of the ASH presentation are as follows:

Title: Results from the Completed Dose Escalation Portion of the Phase 1 Study of HPN217, a Half-Life Extended Tri-Specific T Cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Publication Number: 1012

Presenter: Sumit Madan, M.D., Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Name: 653. Multiple Myeloma: Prospective Therapeutics Trials: Relapsed and Refractory Myeloma

Session Room: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Seaport Ballroom ABCD

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: Viewing – 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. PT / 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. ET, Presentation – 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET

The presentation will also be available on Harpoon’s website following the session.

For more details about the ASH Annual Meeting, please visit:

https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

