New to The Street’s Client Loyalty Shines: 9 Clients Recommit for Monthly Media Series Throughout 2024!

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Work's New to The Street business show announces that in the past 30-days, nine (9) companies recommitted for monthly media series throughout 2024. These companies will appear on New to Street's major cable network outlets. Additionally, digital billboard ads will stream in key locations in New York City, and shows will air TV commercials regarding goods and services indicative of each of these nine companies.



New to The Street's TV anchors will continue to interview key corporate representatives who will share their corporate milestones and events with viewers. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . The New to The Street's social media team and television network partners will reshare media content, creating a platform to educate televised viewers and others about these Companies.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. ( SBIO ), and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) are part of the nine Companies that will be on the show in 2024. The remaining companies will publish individually their announcements regarding their media relationship with New to The Street.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder/CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator/Producer of New to The Street , states, "Signing nine (9) repeat clients for an extended media series is a testament to the effectiveness of our TV broadcasts and advertising efforts. Our marketing and content strategies have resonated with the public and private company clients and their target audience, leading to their continued partnership and investment in their media series."

Before each broadcast, New to The Street will announce each televised event with a press release providing show details and cable network airings' times and dates.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street". Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group's growth strategy includes organic expansion of its current portfolio of agencies and the growth of both RELI Exchange , its B2B InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies, and 5MinuteInsure.com , its online business-to-consumer platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes in approximately 5 minutes. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. :

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ), the parent company of Vectorspace AI (VXV ), and its scientific collaborators design, develop, and launch biological CubeSats to generate and interpret unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated with stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines to build targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets that power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, the Company's goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform can produce more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets to accelerate discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, and more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind - vectorspacebio.science .

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc . (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO):

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The Company's products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Its patented Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT) utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. PBIO recently expanded its market opportunities by acquiring the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. The Company also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which creates stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for preparing higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Management's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c288405-b8e0-4745-8d81-2a05fad11e2a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f7613e4-8091-48db-a19c-b6a30fef14ca



