Dialysis Market to Cross USD 151.89 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases and Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“The Dialysis Market , valued at USD 96.75 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of USD 151.89 billion.”

Market Overview

Dialysis is a life-sustaining medical process designed to perform the functions of a healthy kidney when the kidneys fail to do so adequately. Primarily used for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or acute kidney injury, dialysis serves as a vital lifeline, enabling individuals to lead fulfilling lives despite compromised kidney function. Dialysis enhances the overall quality of life for patients, allowing them to maintain their daily activities and routines. By mimicking the kidney's functions, dialysis ensures the body remains in a balanced state, preventing the accumulation of harmful waste products.

Market Analysis

The dialysis market has been greatly influenced by technological advancements and innovative treatment modalities. Introduction of advanced dialysis machines, wearable artificial kidneys, and improved filtration techniques have enhanced the efficacy and convenience of dialysis procedures. Moreover, ongoing research in nanotechnology and bioengineering has paved the way for the development of cutting-edge solutions, making dialysis more accessible and efficient for patients. This continuous innovation is a significant growth catalyst for the market. Growing awareness about kidney health and the importance of timely dialysis has played a pivotal role in expanding the market. Healthcare organizations, governments, and non-profit entities have been actively involved in education and awareness initiatives, aiming to inform people about the early signs of kidney diseases and the available treatment options, including dialysis. As awareness spreads, more individuals are likely to seek dialysis treatments, thereby boosting the market's growth.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Asahi Kasei Coporation

Nikkiso

Fresenius Se and CO

KGAA

Nipro Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Diaverum

Deutschland

Baxter International

B Braun Melesungen

Dialysis Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 96.75 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 151.89 Bn CAGR CAGR of 5.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Dialysis Market Study

The hemodialysis segment is poised for substantial growth, driven by ongoing research, technological advancements, and a growing awareness of kidney diseases. As the demand for efficient renal care rises, hemodialysis is set to maintain its dominance in the market.

The incenter dialysis segment is set to dominate the dialysis market due to its ability to provide specialized care, coupled with advanced medical support. As healthcare standards continue to rise, incenter dialysis facilities will play a pivotal role in meeting the demands of patients requiring intensive renal treatments.

Recent Developments

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II has made a significant investment of $10 million in Apex Kidney Care, marking a strategic move in the healthcare industry. Investments of this nature play a vital role in fostering advancements in medical research, technology, and infrastructure. It is anticipated that this collaboration will lead to the development of groundbreaking treatments, improved diagnostic tools, and innovative healthcare solutions.

Rockwell Medical has recently entered into a groundbreaking 3-year product purchase agreement with the Centers for Dialysis Care (CDC). Under this strategic agreement, Rockwell Medical, a renowned leader in innovative renal therapies, will supply a wide array of high-quality products to the Centers for Dialysis Care.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) stands as a primary driver, propelling the demand for dialysis treatments globally. Additionally, technological advancements in dialysis machines and procedures, leading to improved efficiency and patient outcomes, further boost market growth. The rising aging population and the surge in lifestyle-related diseases contribute significantly to the expanding patient pool, fostering market expansion. However, amidst the promising prospects, the market is not without its challenges. Reimbursement issues and the high cost of dialysis treatments pose substantial restraints, hindering access to quality care for a significant portion of the population. Regulatory complexities and compliance requirements add another layer of challenge, especially for smaller dialysis centers. Furthermore, the industry faces threats from emerging alternative therapies and technologies, such as bioartificial kidneys and wearable artificial kidneys, which could revolutionize renal care and pose a competitive challenge to traditional dialysis methods. Additionally, the ongoing global health crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic, has intensified the strain on healthcare systems, influencing the dialysis market dynamics.

Key Regional Developments

North America boasts a robust market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and substantial investments in research and development. Europe showcases a mature dialysis market characterized by a strong emphasis on patient-centric care. Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure the quality and safety of dialysis procedures, promoting market expansion. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a significant player in the market, fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, major contributors to renal disorders.

Impact of Recession on Dialysis Market Growth

Recessions often pave the way for dialysis market consolidation and strategic collaborations within the healthcare sector. Dialysis centers, medical equipment manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies are exploring mergers and partnerships to pool resources, streamline operations, and achieve economies of scale. Amidst economic uncertainties, there is a growing emphasis on preventive care and patient education within the d market. Healthcare providers are investing in awareness campaigns, educating individuals about the importance of kidney health, and promoting early intervention strategies.

