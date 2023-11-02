Commercial Air Traffic Management Market Worth $10.27 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Commercial Air Traffic Management Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Air Traffic Services, Air Traffic Flow Management, and Airspace Management), Component (Hardware and Software), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Traffic Control, and Others), Airport Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, and Class IV), and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 5.64 billion in 2022 to US$ 10.27 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.







Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the key commercial air traffic management market players include Thales Group; Indra Systemas; L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.; Leonardo S.p.A; Honeywell International Inc. During this study, several major commercial air traffic management market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the global commercial air traffic management market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Saab AB was awarded a contract by Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport to install its air traffic control suite.

In 2021, SITA SC secured the Oceanic Data Link (ODL) contract from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deliver its Future Air Navigation System (FANS-1/A)-based datalink solutions.





Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 5.64 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 10.27 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Component, Application, Airport Class Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Air traffic management refers to the systems and technologies deployed across airports and air traffic control (ATC) towers to manage the airspace of a region for safe and efficient flight operations. Air traffic management comprises three main divisions—air traffic services (ATS), air traffic flow management (ATFM), and airspace management (ASM). Air traffic control towers mainly adopt ATS to ensure the safety of aircraft and air traffic flow in sequence. The ATS provides information such as speed, altitude, location, and distance to flight crews, along with emergency information such as an alerting service. ATFM deals with controlling traffic congestion in certain sectors of an airport to avoid aircraft congestion. ASM helps manage airspace across the airports for better air traffic management by analyzing and utilizing aircraft routes, flying zones, flight levels, and other parameters.

The growing demand for air travel across different regions is boosting the procurement of advanced and next-generation commercial aircraft models to cater to the rising air passenger traffic worldwide. This is leading to a rise in the active commercial aircraft fleet and an increase in traffic congestion in the respective airspace. The growing commercial aircraft fleet by different airlines worldwide is one of the major factors generating the need for better management of the existing airspace to avoid collision and effectively utilize the operational airspace across the world. According to Boeing and Airbus forecasts, there will be more than 39,000 aircraft deliveries by the end of 2041, generating new opportunities for commercial air traffic management market players during the forecast period.





Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the commercial air traffic management market size is segmented into air traffic services, air traffic flow management, and airspace management. The air traffic flow management segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Air traffic flow management (ATFM) provides a safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic. ATFM helps ensure optimal traffic flow when demand exceeds the available capacity of the ATC system. Time constraints and high safety measures in air traffic control are expected to drive the demand for air traffic flow management solutions in the aviation industry. The centralized ATFM management and allocation of available capacity and the forward notice of abnormal capacity situations such as extreme weather conditions are mainly influencing air traffic control units to utilize ATFM for better re-routing. It also provides accurate information to aircraft operators to minimize delays or to re-route traffic. Companies are increasingly entering into contracts for enhancing air traffic flow management. For instance, in December 2019, Metron Aviation announced that they had signed a contract with Airservices Australia to develop software that implements the Airservices Long Range Air Traffic Flow Management (LR-ATFM) concept of operations. Thus, to efficiently regulate the flow of aircraft in order to avoid congestion and also restrict the traffic flow on certain routes owing to the rapidly growing commercial fleet globally, the ATFM segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.





Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact



In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak restrained the aviation sector. Governments worldwide imposed strict laws and restrictions to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The restrictions on air travel in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 suspended most of the operations in the sector and reduced revenue generation. The airports reported a sharp decline in passenger count and aircraft movement. The significant revenue loss forced the airport authorities and management to limit the procurement of technologies, which declined the demand for air traffic management systems. All these factors hampered the commercial air traffic management market growth.

As the majority of operations at most of the airports were halted during the pandemic, the commercial air traffic management market players struggled to gain profits. In addition, due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing norms by the governments, the manufacturers of the hardware component of air traffic management systems reported the presence of a limited workforce. This factor hindered production, thereby resulting in low shipment volumes. These parameters hindered the commercial air traffic management market growth in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. However, in Q3 of 2020, various countries invested in the construction of new airports, which propelled the demand for air traffic management systems.









