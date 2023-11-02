Global Virtual Reality (VR) Markets and Technologies, Forecast to 2028 - Dominated by Apple, HTC, Microsoft, and Sony

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Virtual Reality (VR) technologies market is on an upward trajectory, with substantial growth opportunities. This report provides comprehensive insights into the VR market, using 2022 as the base year and projecting market data for the period 2023 to 2028. The analysis covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the impact of COVID-19, alongside a focus on Porter's five forces.

Scope: This report delves into the global and regional markets for VR technology, examining aspects such as components, device types, technology, and applications. It offers a detailed breakdown of these segments, evaluating current market size and estimating future growth and compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Furthermore, it presents profiles of key players in the VR market.

Market Highlights:

The VR market is experiencing remarkable growth due to factors like mobile industry expansion, cost reductions in hardware and software, and increased adoption across various industries.

Established VR standards are enhancing immersive experiences for users.

The hardware segment, valued at $9.7 billion in 2022, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6%, reaching $33.6 billion by 2028.

VR device types include Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), projectors, gesture-control devices, and more.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global VR technologies market, with a projected CAGR of 27.5% to reach $27.4 billion by 2028.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Growing use of HMDs in gaming and entertainment, declining VR hardware costs, and increased VR integration in the automotive sector.

Market Restraints: Health-related concerns, global trade tensions, and high initial costs.

Market Opportunities: The role of 5G in VR and corporate training initiatives.

Market Segmentation:

Components: Hardware (displays, cameras, semiconductor components, sensors, position trackers, and others), Software.

Device Types: HMDs, projectors, gesture control devices, and other device types.

Technology: Semi- and fully immersive technology, non-immersive technology.

Applications: Consumer, gaming and entertainment, commercial, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and more.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW).

Sustainability in VR: An ESG Perspective: This section examines environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in the VR market. It includes an evaluation of ESG performance and its impact on the VR industry, with a focus on environmental, social, and ethical/governance considerations.

Patent Analysis: An analysis of patents and key granted patents in the VR market, highlighting innovations and technological developments.

M&A and Venture Funding Outlook: This section provides insights into mergers and acquisitions within the VR market, showcasing trends and potential opportunities.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading VR companies, including established players and emerging startups, offering an overview of their strategies and market presence.

Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of key players in the VR industry, including Apple, HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Sony Corp., alongside emerging companies making their mark.

This report provides a comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of the global VR technologies market, covering trends, growth prospects, and the impact of recent events, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

