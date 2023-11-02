Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Projected to Surpass US$ 258.9 Billion by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the projected period. It is anticipated that the worldwide market will be valued at US$ 160.4 billion in 2023 and US$ 258.9 billion by 2033.



The global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is experiencing robust growth as the need for secure and tamper-evident packaging solutions continues to rise. With the increasing prevalence of counterfeit products in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and electronics, the demand for advanced anti-counterfeit technologies is on the ascent.

Latest Trends & Opportunities in the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

Digital Technologies: The ongoing innovations increase the adoption of digital technologies in advanced packaging solutions to record, analyze, and track product journeys. These technologies offer secure, reliable, and transparent solutions to expand global market opportunities.

Smart Packaging: Rising QR codes, tracking bar codes, and NFC tags are enhancing smart packaging solutions for verifying product authenticity and are increasing the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging. These smart packaging offer real-time verification of products and improve consumer engagement, increasing the global market trends.

Temper-evident Feature: Increasing manufacturer demand for tamper-evident packaging is booming with advanced packaging solutions to ensure the safety of products. These packaging solutions are widely accepted by food & beverages, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors for flexible and standardized packaging.

Sustainable Solution: Growing trends of eco-friendly solutions to reduce carbon footprints and promote recycling are increasing the adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging. Businesses and companies packaging their products concerned with environmental impacts are gaining vast popularity in the market.

Artificial Intelligence Integration: The rising integration of artificial intelligence with packaging solutions is advancing global market opportunities. Key companies are developing real-time monitoring systems to find out counterfeit products are fueling the global market size.

Cross-border Trade: Increasing demand for a wide quantity of products is accelerating the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging for the security and safety of products. These packaging solutions are offering premium packaging solutions and are gaining vast popularity among consumers.

Customization: The increasing demand for a wide range of products is raising the adoption of customizable packaging among end users. The manufacturers are offering various types of products as per consumers' desire, and to stand out, their brand value is driving the global market opportunities.

“Manufacturers are playing smart by offering unique design packaging solution with color vibrant to attract their consumers. Consumers are paying attention towards products packaging style and simple packaging solutions with sustainability,” Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways:

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is registering a CAGR of 4.90% between 2023 to 2033.





The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 2.7% by dominating the global market by 2033.





Canada is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.6% of the global market by 2033.





India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% in the global market by 2033.





China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 5.5%.





With a CAGR of 4.0%, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing in the global market.





The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.





Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Report Coverage:

Attributes Details Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size, 2023 US$ 160.4 billion Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size, 2033 US$ 258.9 billion Value-based CAGR from 2023 to 2033 4.90%

Key Players:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

DuPont

CCL Industries

Zebra Technologies Corporation

SATO Holdings

SICPA Holdings SA

Intelligent Label Solutions

AlpVision S.A.

Systech International

Recent Developments:

In 2022, CCL Industries announced its acquisition of McGavigan Holdings Ltd. This acquisition took place for the company’s CCL design unit for packaging automotive components.

In 2021, Avery Dennison Corporation announced its acquisition of Vestcom. This acquisition took place to enhance labeling solutions on packaging products.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Segmentation:



By Packaging Format:

Bottles and Jars

Vials & Ampoules

Blisters

Trays

Pouches & Sachets

Others (Tubes, Syringes, etc.)

By Technology:

RFID

Security Inks & Coatings

Security Seals

Holograms

Mass Encryption

Barcode

Mass Serialization



By End-use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Personal care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author By:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

