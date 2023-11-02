Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market to Reach Value of USD 2,041.05 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.05 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust growth of the oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to growing geriatric population. Aging is a major factor accountable for cancer incidence, and prevalence increases drastically with age, particularly owing to rise in specific cancer associated risks that increase as individuals grow older and cellular repair mechanisms getting less effective. According to estimation for 2019, around 140,000 cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, and around 103,000 deaths occurred in individuals aged 85 years or above.

Click to get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/541

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 154.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 23.9% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,041.05 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Key companies profiled Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/541

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global oncolytic virus therapy market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-equipped research facilities and engage in various activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the oncolytic virus therapy market. Some prominent players operating in the oncolytic virus therapy market are:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Lokon Pharma AB

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

CG Oncology Inc.

ORYX GmbH & Co. KG

VCNBiosciences

DNAtrix

Targovax

SillaJen Inc

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Turnstone Biologics Corporation, which is a biotechnology firm focusing on cancer immunotherapies, announced the acquisition of Myst Therapeutics, which is a US-based private biotechnology firm engaged in innovative T-cell therapy advancements for solid tumors.

In October 2020, Oncolytics Biotech announced about signing of a partnership agreement with AIO and Roche to commence a Phase ½ trial (GOBLET) for gastrointestinal cancer. The trial would examine the use of pelareorep with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor by Roche in cancer patients.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/541

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Turnstone Biologics Corporation, which is a biotechnology firm focusing on cancer immunotherapies, announced the acquisition of Myst Therapeutics, which is a US-based private biotechnology firm engaged in innovative T-cell therapy advancements for solid tumors.

Talimogene laherparepvec, which is a genetically engineered herpes simplex virus, is the only FDA approved oncolytic virus for treating melanoma.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors provide various advantages such as greater survival time, commercial availability, and high potency against tumors. Various cancer types, including lung, breast, cervical, bladder, liver, stomach, colon, skin, and rectal cancer, have been found offer positive response when treated with checkpoint inhibitors. Checkpoint inhibitors function by blocking checkpoint proteins from binding with tumor cell proteins, thereby enabling the T cells to destroy cancer cells.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization, in 2019, breast cancer was responsible for 2.09 million cancer cases and over 0.6 million deaths worldwide.

Oncolytic virus therapy market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate as compared to that of other regional markets during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries in the region, supportive government initiatives to raise awareness about cancer, and a large population and patient pool. In addition, rising disposable income and growing geriatric population are other factors causative of robust growth of the market in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapy-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapy market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Monoclonal Antibodies Checkpoint Inhibitors Cancer Vaccines Immunomodulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Melanoma Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Hospitals Clinics Research Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Pharmacogenomics Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Sports Medicine Market By Product (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support and Recovery Products), By Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries), By Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices, By End-Use, and By Region, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Ventilator Market By Interface (Invasive, Non-Invasive), By Type (Adults/Pediatric, Neonatal/Infants, By Mode (Pressure, Volume, Dual/Combined Mode), By End-Users (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Services), Forecasts to 2027

Women’s Health Market By Product Type, By Application (Contraceptives, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Menopause, Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes), Forecasts to 2027

Animal Genetics Market By Live Animals (Porcine, Bovine, Poultry, Canine and Others), By Genetic Materials (Embryo, Semen) and By Services (Genetic Trait Testing, Genetic Disease Testing, DNA Type Testing) Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights