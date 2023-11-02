Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Report 2023-2030: Top Players Include BASF, Givaudan, and Symrise

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Ingredients: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Personal Care Ingredients, valued at US$11.8 billion in 2022, is expected to expand to a projected size of US$16.3 billion by 2030, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Among the key segments, Emollients are anticipated to exhibit a 4.5% CAGR, reaching US$5 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Surfactants segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the next eight years.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the global personal care ingredients market, encompassing various categories like emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, and other essential ingredients. It spans a historical sales analysis from 2014 to 2021 and provides sales projections from 2022 to 2030, allowing for an in-depth evaluation of market trends. Geographically, the study covers regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

A 16-year perspective reveals the percentage distribution of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, offering insights into the market's trajectory. Furthermore, the report spotlights personal care product categories, including skincare, haircare, oral care, makeup, and other applications, providing a holistic overview of industry trends and growth prospects.

Market Expansion: The global Personal Care Ingredients market, valued at US$11.8 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to US$16.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. Emollients Segment: Emollients are projected to record substantial growth with a 4.5% CAGR, reaching US$5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Surfactants Segment: The Surfactants segment is estimated to exhibit a 3.5% CAGR over the next eight years. Geographic Outlook: Notable markets include the United States, which is estimated at US$3.2 billion in 2022, and China, the world's second-largest economy, forecast to reach US$3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis period. Other Promising Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period, and Germany within Europe is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

