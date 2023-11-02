Format, a Zenfolio Company, Expands Its Focus to Serve a Diverse Audience of Creatives

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Format a Zenfolio company, Toronto, Canada — Format, the leading portfolio website builder for photographers, is expanding its focus, spotlighting the portfolio needs of any professional whose success depends on the superior visual presentation of their work including architects, artists, designers, film makers, illustrators, models, and more.

To support this expanded audience, Format now provides a suite of profession-specific tools to create a tailored website building experience and final site. According to Chief Executive Officer, John Loughlin, “Format has always enjoyed members from a range of backgrounds and mediums beyond photography. With this newest generation of the Format platform, we want to fully honor and celebrate the diversity of creatives who build visual portfolios with us. This shift in perspective and function allows us to better understand and serve the needs of our diverse audiences.”

With this change, all creative professionals needing an exceptionally well designed visual portfolio have access to a robust suite of profession-specific tools and resources. This empowers creatives to build more effective online portfolios, with guidance on branding, site optimization, and collaboration.

Format is supporting a wider array of professions through the following:

PROFESSION-SPECIFIC GUIDES — including member interviews, site showcases, suggested website themes, frequently asked questions, and more. The guides provide an overview of how Format’s services can meet the needs of specific professional focuses.

PROFESSION-SPECIFIC WEBSITE THEMES — website themes designed explicitly for showcasing architecture, fine art, design, fashion, film, and illustration, in addition to photography.

CUSTOM FONTS — the ability to import custom fonts from Google Fonts and Adobe Fonts, allowing Format members greater control over their visual branding and presentation.

NEW & UPGRADED DESIGN TOOLS — the ability to add PDFs to file transfers, new slideshow options, and more, allowing creatives the ability to accurately represent their brand and more easily share their work with clients.

PROFESSION-SPECIFIC ONBOARDING JOURNEYS — tailored guides for trial users that speak to the needs of visual creatives through help articles, portfolio-building tips, and site examples that reflect their career aspirations.

EXPANDED VIDEO LIBRARY & HELP ARTICLES — new and updated videos and help articles focusing on professional practice tips, design advice, and more have been enhanced and expanded.

All existing Format members have immediate access to this suite of tools and resources. New customers are embracing this expanded focus and enhanced functionality with Format seeing a 50% increase in members outside the photography genre over the past six months.

About Format

Format is a website builder and content management system designed for creative professionals to showcase their work, collaborate with clients, and manage their business in a broadly accessible and secure online platform. Format was founded in 2009 and acquired by Zenfolio in 2021.

