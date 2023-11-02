Global Acidity Regulators Market Size To Exceed USD 14.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.1%

New York, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acidity Regulators Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2022 to 14.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the projected period. Acidity regulators are necessary ingredients used as food additives in a variety of foods and beverages to keep the food's acidity or alkalinity stable.

Acidity regulators include organic or mineral acids, bases, neutralizing agents, and buffering agents. There are a number of acidity regulators on the market, each with its own set of properties and applications, such as citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid. Furthermore, acidity regulators are used as food preservative additives, preventing microbial growth and thus increasing the shelf life of certain packaged foods such as cheese and meat. The main driving factor for global acidity regulators market expansion is the rising demand for at-home food preservation. Acidulates can act as preservatives in food by regulating the pH levels. Lactic acid, for example, is commonly used as a preservative in cheese and yogurt. As a result, there has been an increase in market demand for home food conservation. A surge in consumers choosing home-preserved food demonstrates an increase in consumers opting for to control not only what they eat but also their food source. The overuse of acidity regulators causes a variety of health issues. Overuse of acidity regulators is expected to limit global acidity regulators market growth due to health issues such as tooth erosion, skin damage, allergies, and many others.

COVID-19 Impact

Given the lockdowns and restaurant closures, consumers spent more time at home, favoring home-cooked meals and comfort foods. The types of food products that required acidity regulators were influenced by this shift in demand. Thus, the decreased number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent strategies implemented by government and non-government organizations are expected to drive industry expansion in the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Acidity Regulators Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Sauces, Condiments, Dressings, Processed Food, Bakery, Confectionery, Others), By Function (Acidulants, Buffering Agents, pH Control Agents, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The citric acid segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global acidity regulators market is segmented into acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, malic acid, phosphoric acid, and others. Among these, the citric acid segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Citrus fruits are used to produce citric acid, which is a popular choice among consumers looking for natural ingredients. The sour flavor of citric acid enhances the flavor of beverages, confections, and processed foods. Furthermore, increased citric acid usage will drive segment growth during the forecast period. Citric acid and its salts have been studied for their ability to inhibit the growth of bacteria, yeasts, and mold. As a result, rising demand for citric acid as an acidity regulator should boost market growth.

The food and beverages segment are witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global acidity regulators market is segmented into food and beverages, sauces, condiments, dressings, processed food, bakery, confectionery, and others. Among these, the food and beverages segment are witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The non-alcoholic beverage industry's increased demand for acidity regulators is a major driver of market growth. The growing use of lactic acid in the production of dairy products such as cheese, buttermilk, yogurt, and other fermented dairy products drives market growth. The thriving e-commerce industry, rising population, and rising demand for food and beverages all play important roles in the market's expansion.

The acidulants segment is expected to hold the rapid revenue growth of the global Acidity Regulators market during the forecast period.

Based on the function, the global acidity regulators market is classified into acidulants, buffering agents, pH control agents, and others. Among these, the acidulants segment is expected to hold the rapid revenue growth of the global acidity regulators market during the forecast period. Acidity regulators are used to improve or balance the flavors of a wide range of food and beverage products by adding acidity or tanginess.

Asia-Pacific dominates the largest market share with more than 35.6% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the largest market share with more than 35.6% over the forecast period, due to the expansion of beverages and canned foods. India, Japan, and China are the Asia-Pacific's leading canned food producers. These beverages are helping to boost the region's market for acidity regulators. Because people are concerned about their health and fitness, the demand for acidity regulators is increasing in the Asia Pacific region. The North American market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Acidity regulators will see substantial expansion in North America as a result of increased use of vegetable and fruit juices in the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global acidity regulators market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd., Bertek Ingredient Incorporation, Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemelco International B.V., Cargill Incorporated, ATP Group, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd, F.B.C Industries Inc. and among others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Corbion expanded its partnership with Azelis, a global innovations service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industries, to market Corbion products in Malaysia and Singapore.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global acidity regulators market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Acidity Regulators Market, Type Analysis

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Others

Acidity Regulators Market, Application Analysis

Food & Beverages

Sauces

Condiments

Dressings

Processed Food

Bakery

Confectionery

Others

Acidity Regulators Market, Function Analysis

Acidulants,

Buffering Agents

pH Control Agents

Others

Acidity Regulators Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



