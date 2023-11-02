From Farm to Lab: Agricultural Biotechnology's Vital Role in Meeting Rising Food Demands

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biotechnology market, as of 2022, achieved a valuation of $74.6 billion and is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating it will reach $119.6 billion by 2028. The North American region currently commands a substantial share of this market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at 9.9% during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

Product Type: Biotech Seeds

Biologicals

Biotechnology Tools In 2022, the biotech seeds segment dominated the global agricultural biotechnology market. However, the biotechnology tools segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. End Use: Plants

Animals

Microbes In 2022, the plants segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural biotechnology market. Nonetheless, the animals segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate at 8.9% during the forecast period.

The agricultural biotechnology market's expansion can be attributed to various factors:

Rising Food Demand: The global population is continuously increasing, leading to heightened demand for food. Agricultural biotechnology plays a pivotal role in enhancing crop yields to meet this demand.

Sustainable Agriculture: As sustainability becomes a paramount concern, agricultural biotechnology offers solutions that promote eco-friendly and efficient farming practices.

Nutritional Enhancement: Agricultural biotechnology contributes to improving crop nutritional content by developing varieties enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, addressing health and dietary needs.

Global Acceptance: There is growing global acceptance of agricultural biotechnology as its benefits, including increased crop yields and improved nutritional quality, become increasingly recognized.

The comprehensive report on the global agricultural biotechnology market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, focusing on product types and end uses. It encompasses definitive assessments and forecasts, regional breakdowns, and insights into key market players.

Report Highlights:

Market Segmentation: The report classifies the market into product types (biotech seeds, biologicals, biotechnology tools) and end uses (plants, animals, microbes), with comprehensive data presented in terms of value ($ millions).

Forecast: The market's base year is 2022, and the forecast spans from 2023 to 2028, offering valuable insights into the market's growth trajectory.

Regional Analysis: The report features regional-level market sizes for product type and end-use segments, providing a detailed perspective on geographical dynamics.

The report features regional-level market sizes for product type and end-use segments, providing a detailed perspective on geographical dynamics. Key Players: The major players in the agricultural biotechnology market across various regions are extensively discussed in the report.

Market Drivers: The report delves into the primary drivers fueling the global agricultural biotechnology market, alongside insights into regional dynamics and current industry trends.

Technology Focus: It discusses the role of key agricultural biotechnology tools in the marketplace, including next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools, and genome editing tools.

Regulatory Environment: The report covers the latest regulatory reforms, government initiatives, and fundings in the agricultural biotechnology sector.

ESG Considerations: Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments are examined, providing insights into the industry's sustainability and ethical practices.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments are examined, providing insights into the industry's sustainability and ethical practices. Market Players: Detailed profiles of leading market participants, such as BASF SE, Corteva Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Valent BioSciences, AgBiome Inc., and Syngenta AG, are included, offering a comprehensive overview of their businesses.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $79.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $119.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Agbiome LLC

Agrisoma

Agreliant Genetics LLC

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis USA LLC

Corteva Inc.

Ceres Biotics Tech S.L.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Indigo AG

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Novozymes A/S

Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Syngenta AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Valent Biosciences

Verdesian Life Sciences Corp.

