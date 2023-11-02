Global Medical Laser Systems Market Analysis, 2023-2030: Solid State Lasers Leading the Charge with CAGR Exceeding 15.9%

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Laser Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis with Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical laser systems market is set to experience remarkable growth, with expectations to reach USD 14 billion by 2030, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2023 to 2030. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to several key drivers, with the rising demand for minimal and non-invasive medical procedures by patients being a significant contributor.

The utilization of medical laser systems for diagnostic purposes, the increasing aging population, the surging demand for cosmetic surgeries, and ongoing technological advancements in existing laser systems play pivotal roles in fueling the market's growth.

These medical laser systems find extensive applications across various branches of biology, including urology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and more, for purposes of diagnosis, disease management, and prevention. The growing incidence of disorders in these areas is expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Within this dynamic market, solid state lasers are projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR exceeding 15.9% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their higher reliability, compact designs, cost-effectiveness, and extended system lifespans. Diode lasers are also expected to hold a significant market share, primarily due to the introduction of next-generation Optically Pumped Semiconductor Lasers (OPSLs) that offer unparalleled electrical efficiency.

The market for medical laser systems is on an upward trajectory, driven by the need for less invasive medical procedures and the continuous advancement of laser technology, promising to shape the future of healthcare and diagnostics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

