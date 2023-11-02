Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Industry Analysis 2023-2033: Paclitaxel Dominates the Drug Segment, Sirolimus Grows at the Fastest Rate

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market by Drug; Indication; End User; and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug-eluting balloon catheters market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated size of USD 0.61 billion in 2023 and an anticipated expansion to USD 1.64 billion by 2033. This substantial growth is expected to occur at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.37% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2033. Several key factors are contributing to this growth, including the rising prevalence of heart diseases, a preference for minimally invasive procedures, increased adoption of balloon catheters in angioplasty surgeries, the superior efficiency of drug-eluting balloon catheters compared to drug-eluting stents, ongoing technological advancements, growing regulatory approvals, and the introduction of innovative drug-eluting balloons.

In particular, the introduction of innovative drug-eluting balloons is poised to propel market growth during the forecast period. For example, BD initiated a groundbreaking precision trial in August 2022 to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the peripheral sirolimus drug-coated balloon (DCB) in treating peripheral artery disease (PAD).

By drug, paclitaxel represented the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022, driven by the well-established presence of paclitaxel-eluting balloon catheters, a focus on advanced catheter development, and the approval of advanced devices. For instance, Medtronic received FDA approval for the IN.PACT 018, a paclitaxel-coated Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter in May 2022, intended for the interventional treatment of PAD in the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries. Sirolimus is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its efficacy in treating vascular restenosis.

In terms of indication, peripheral intervention dominated the market in 2022, owing to the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease, the launch of new devices for peripheral indications, and the focus on advanced device development by major market players. Coronary intervention is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and product approvals by regulatory bodies. For example, the US FDA approved Advanced NanoTherapies' SirPlux Duo Drug Coated Balloon in September 2022 for the treatment of coronary artery disease in vessels with a diameter less than 3.0 mm.

When it comes to end-users, ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals led the market in 2022, driven by the increasing number of hospitals conducting angioplasty surgeries, a growing number of patients seeking treatment after disease diagnosis, rising healthcare expenditures, and the prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases. Specialty clinics and catheterization laboratories are predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing number of such facilities and the rising prevalence of coronary and peripheral vascular diseases.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in the prevalence of heart diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, the launch of advanced products, and regulatory approvals. For instance, MedAlliance's SELUTION SLR drug-eluting balloon obtained investigational device exemption approval from the FDA in May 2022, offering a controlled and sustained drug release for below-the-knee indications in patients with peripheral artery disease.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of coronary and peripheral artery diseases, a shift towards minimally invasive procedures, improved healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and increasing regulatory approvals. For example, in January 2021, MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. received the EU CE mark for its Reewarm PTX Drug Coated Balloon PTA catheter, designed for percutaneous transluminal angioplasty in the treatment of femoral popliteal artery conditions.

Segmentation: Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Report 2022 - 2033

Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis & Forecast by Drug 2022 - 2033 (Revenue USD Mn) Sirolimus Paclitaxel Others

Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis & Forecast by Indication 2022 - 2033 (Revenue USD Mn) Peripheral Intervention Coronary Intervention

Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user 2022 - 2033 (Revenue USD Mn) Specialty Clinics & Catheterization Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Hospitals Others

Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2022 - 2033 (Revenue USD Mn) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



The drug-eluting balloon catheters market is set for substantial growth, driven by innovative technologies and increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, further improving patient outcomes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

MedAlliance

MicroPort Medical Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun SE

Merial Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Cordis

Advanced NanoTherapies

BIOTRONIK

and other prominent players.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzmc82

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment