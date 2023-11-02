Data Security and Privacy Drive Demand for Banking Encryption Software, Leading Companies like IBM and McAfee to Innovate

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking Encryption Software Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Function, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global banking encryption software market has reached an impressive milestone, achieving a market size of US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. Projections indicate robust growth, with the market anticipated to surge to US$ 4.31 billion by 2028, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.70% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Several factors are driving this expansion, including the increasing adoption of digital payment technologies, a rising number of cyberattacks, and the growing demand for enhanced data security and safety within the banking and financial sector.

Banking encryption software serves as a crucial tool for secure transaction handling, encompassing various encryption types such as disk, communication, file, folder, and cloud encryption. It ensures the confidentiality of transaction details, offering high-level security, hassle-free services, privacy protection, and real-time notifications. Moreover, this software prevents sensitive information leaks and mitigates the risks associated with fraudulent activities like hacking and threats. It plays a pivotal role in reducing financial losses and optimizing business operations efficiently and cost-effectively.

Furthermore, banking encryption software aids in maintaining the confidentiality of data, improving data integrity, and fostering consumer trust. It also assists businesses in streamlining processes and achieving compliance with legal requirements. As a result, banking encryption software enjoys widespread adoption among both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations worldwide.

Banking Encryption Software Market Trends:

The market's growth is strongly influenced by several key trends, including:

Digital Payment Technologies: The increasing utilization of digital payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, and mobile banking, on a global scale, is driving the demand for banking encryption software. Data Management: Businesses across various industries are adopting banking encryption software to gain valuable insights and improve data management. Cybersecurity: The rising prevalence of cyberattacks, especially among fintech institutes, is fueling the adoption of banking encryption software for enhanced security. Data Privacy Regulations: Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of banking encryption software by implementing data privacy laws to safeguard against data theft, creating lucrative growth opportunities for industry investors. Data Security and Safety: Increasing demand for data security and safety among banks and financial institutions is a significant driver of market growth. AI-Based Solutions: The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-based banking software for improved efficiency and effectiveness is bolstering market growth. Cloud-Based Encryption: The use of cloud-based encryption, providing secure remote access to information, is further supporting market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market analysis includes the following key segments:

Component: Software Services (Software represented the largest segment)

Deployment Mode: On-premises Cloud-based (On-premises accounted for the largest market share)

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share)

Function: Disk Encryption Communication Encryption File/Folder Encryption Cloud Encryption (Disk encryption accounted for the largest market share)



Regional Insights:

North America: (United States and Canada) Largest market for banking encryption software, driven by growing demand for data privacy and security, rising cyberattacks, and supportive government initiatives.

(United States and Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others) Experiencing significant growth due to increased adoption of digital payment technologies and cybersecurity concerns.

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others) Growing market driven by data security needs and regulatory compliance.

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, and others) Witnessing expansion due to rising data security awareness and digital payment growth.

(Brazil, Mexico, and others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global banking encryption software market includes key players such as Broadcom Inc., ESET spol. s r.o., International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., WinMagic, and more. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and development in the industry, ensuring robust competition and continued advancements in banking encryption technology.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global banking encryption software market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global banking encryption software market? What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global banking encryption software market? What are the key regional markets? Which countries represent the most attractive banking encryption software market? What is the breakup of the market based on the component? Which is the most attractive component in the banking encryption software market? What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode? Which is the most attractive deployment mode in the banking encryption software market? What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size? Which is the most attractive enterprise size in the banking encryption software market? What is the breakup of the market based on the function? Which is the most attractive function in the banking encryption software market? What is the competitive structure of the global banking encryption software market? Who are the key players/companies in the global banking encryption software market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7cyov

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment