Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size to Reach USD 1,301.37 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global automotive airbag silicone market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing installation of airbags in passenger and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, increasing deployment of stringent safety regulations by governments of various countries is expected to further support growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market going ahead.

However, concerns regarding product reliability and product recalls are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market to some extent during the forecast period.

Obtain Sample copy of Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Report 2032 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/552

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 237.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 15.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,301.37 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Airbag Position, Vehicle Type, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/552

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automotive airbag silicone market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Some prominent players operating in the automotive airbag silicone market are:

Wacker Chemie AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

DENSO Corporation

Strategic Development

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are focusing on strategies to absorb the major cost of input due to government mandate for second airbag requirement in passenger cars on Indian roads from 1 April 2021 (according to a notification dated 28 December 2020). This development is expected to impact vehicle sales in the short term. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India has proposed mandatory implementation of airbags for co-driver or front passenger in all cars, besides the steering wheel-mounted airbags for the driver.

In March 2019, Wacker Chemie AG launched a new training facility at the Wacker Academy in Tsukuba, Japan. The facility primarily provides workshops on silicone products for automotive, electronics, sealants, and skincare industries.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/552

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Rising usage of cut-and-sewn seam-sealed airbags in vehicle front to diminish damage due to initial impact or collision effects is a key factor driving revenue growth of the cut-and-sewn seam-sealed segment, which is expected to register significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of stringent regulations by governments worldwide.

In terms of revenue share, Europe is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to robust presence of international players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Autoliv Inc. in countries in the region.

North America is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations concerning road safety in countries in the region.

Browse the complete Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

One-Piece-Woven

Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Curtain/Side

Front

Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Driver Monitoring Systems Market By Monitoring Type (Driver State Monitoring, Driver Health monitoring), By Component (Interior camera, Other Components), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Instrument (Software, Hardware), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, Electric Vehicle), By Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network) and By Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Powertrain, Body Control, Telematics) Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd), By Product (Primer, Basecoat), By Technology (Water-borne Coatings, UV-cured Coatings), By Substrate (Glass, Metal), By Application (Commercial vehicles), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Actuators Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Applications (Throttle, Seat Adjustment, Brake, Closer and Other Actuators) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Automotive LiDAR Market By Image Type (2D Image Type, 3D Image Type) By Technology (Solid-State LiDAR, Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR), By Vehicle Type (ICE, HEV, PHEV), By Application, By Location, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Automotive Airbag Silicone Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights