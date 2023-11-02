Selfie Stick Market Thrives Amidst Growing Sales of Consumer Electronics, With Innovations and Travel Industry Boosting Demand

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selfie Stick Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global selfie stick market reached a size of US$ 610 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 740 million by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3% during the period from 2023 to 2028, according to a recent market report.

A selfie stick is a device used for extending the reach of a smartphone or digital camera to take self-portraits or capture wider shots. It can be connected to the device via a jack plug or operated through Bluetooth controls, allowing users to take photos or record videos with ease. These portable and cost-efficient accessories have gained popularity due to their ability to provide stability and minimize motion blur, making them a favorite among photography enthusiasts.

The market's growth can be attributed to factors such as rising disposable incomes, increased sales of consumer electronics, including smartphones and digital cameras, and ongoing innovations in selfie stick technology. For instance, Thinkmodo, Inc., a U.S.-based marketing firm, introduced a selfie stick with built-in features like a fan and beauty lights to enhance image quality and create a studio-like effect. Additionally, the thriving travel and tourism industry has contributed to the market's expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers insights into key market segments, including product type, application, and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick Wired Selfie Stick Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Breakup by Application:

Mobile Phone Camera

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market features key players such as Anker, Fromm Works, Fotopro, KobraTech, Kootek, Momax, Mpow, Satechi, Thinkmodo Inc., Xiaomi, and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global selfie stick market performed, and what are the growth expectations for the coming years?

What are the key regional markets for selfie sticks?

How has COVID-19 impacted the global selfie stick market?

What are the market segments based on product type, application, and distribution channel?

What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry?

Who are the key players in the global selfie stick market, and what is the level of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $610 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $740 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

