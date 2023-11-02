Hog Lick Aggregates to Participate in the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 17th, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to negotiate terms under which ARCH2 would receive up to $925 million in federal funding to create a sustainable clean hydrogen hub that will be expanded and integrated into a national clean hydrogen network.



ARCH2 includes a diverse group of fourteen partner companies from West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania providing hydrogen production, offtake, and connective infrastructure. In addition to Hog Lick Aggregates, the ARCH2 development partners include Air Liquide, The Chemours Company, CNX Resources Corp, Dominion Energy Ohio, Empire Diversified Energy, EQT Corporation, Fidelis New Energy, First Mode, Hope Gas Inc., Independence Hydrogen Inc., KeyState Energy, MPLX, Plug Power, and TC Energy.

Hog Lick Aggregates LLC (HLA), through its affiliate Clean Fuel Services LLC (CFS), will develop the Clean Fuel Services Depot (CFS Depot) adjacent to the HLA Quarry in Fairmont, WV, as part of ARCH2. The CFS Depot will provide a “one-stop-shop” for customers transitioning heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, construction equipment, delivery vehicles, and bus fleets from diesel to clean-fueled operation. The CFS Depot will include a hydrogen storage and refueling facility that will receive and redistribute hydrogen fuel produced within ARCH2. The depot will integrate vehicle design services, hydrogen storage and refueling infrastructure, hydrogen vehicle leasing and financing, hydrogen vehicle maintenance, and hydrogen vehicle mechanic and operator training that will directly benefit the local community.

“ARCH2 provides West Virginia with the opportunity to lead the nation’s efforts to establish a hydrogen-based economy, and HLA is honored to be part of this effort. The CFS Depot will provide an implementation template that can be quickly and economically replicated across the region as the hydrogen economy develops”, said Brian Redmond, President of HLA.

About Hog Lick Aggregates: HLA owns 277 acres of development property in West Virginia that includes a 92-acre quarry. HLA offers a variety of aggregate products and has been serving customers since 1997. Located three miles from the I-79 White Hall exit in Fairmont, WV, HLA provides easy access of the I-79 corridor and is the closest quarry to natural gas development activity in West Virginia. HLA offers a variety of aggregate sizes and types, including WV Department of Transportation-certified products. Visit www.hlaggregates.com or call 681-209-8427.



