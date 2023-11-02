LifeVantage® Introduces TrueScience® TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex, A Better-than-Cosmetic Retinol Alternative

Latest skincare innovation is the perfect addition to the internal activation benefits of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and TrueScience® Liquid Collagen.



Delivers retinol-like benefits without the harsh side effects for visibly enhanced, age-defying results.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced the launch of TrueScience® TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex, an innovative, cleaner, kinder cosmetic retinol-alternative. The comprehensive product, proven to tackle 11 visible signs of aging, ushers in a new era for the brand’s TrueScience® Activated Skincare line.

TrueRenew

TrueRenew was designed to be a perfect outside complement to the inner activation power of Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and TrueScience® Liquid Collagen. These two products currently make up the brand’s top-selling product stack, Healthy Glow Essentials.

The highly demonstrable product was also designed with LifeVantage Consultant businesses in mind. The global retinol market is exploding and is expected to reach $1.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 – 2030 [based on a report from Grand View Research]. Rising consumer demand for retinol alternatives is anticipated to further boost this thriving global market.

“TrueRenew is another great example of LifeVantage’s proven capabilities in developing innovative products that leverage our proprietary expertise with activation [science],” said Steve Fife, President and CEO. “Our team comes to work every day excited to deliver best-in-class, differentiated products that help our Consultants build successful businesses by providing consumers with highly unique [and effective] solutions to achieve their health and wellness goals.”

“We were inspired by the age-defying benefits that cosmetic retinol delivers but wanted a more natural, higher performing treatment that also mitigates harsh side effects like dryness, irritation and increased sensitivity to the sun,” said Lisa Barnes, VP of Research and Development. “TrueRenew is a formula like none other and delivers more lifted, firmer, smoother-looking skin with none of the downsides of retinol. Activated skincare is all about ensuring you look as good as you feel on the inside. Our other leading activators deliver synergized internal benefits and with TrueScience® it’s all about maximizing those benefits for your body’s largest organ, the skin.”

The visible benefits of TrueRenew are clinically-backed by a 6-week third-party clinical trial overseen by a board-certified dermatologist. The results show statistically significant, visible results starting as early as three weeks from first use. These 11 clinical benefits include improvements in:

Firmness

Lift

Tightness

Lines

Hydration

Bounce

Plumpness

Smoothness

Tone

Radiance

Complexion



TrueRenew was pre-launched to Consultants in the United States and attendees of the company’s Global Convention in San Antonio, Texas on October 6. Pre-launch for international Consultants started on October 20. TrueRenew is available to all global consumers in most LifeVantage markets starting today.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

