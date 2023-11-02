Nationwide Fire Watch Guards Complete Work For Turner Construction

Orlando, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando, Florida -

The Fast Fire Watch Company recently landed a contract with Turner Construction, the largest construction company in the US. Retired firefighters operate the Fire Watch Firm.

The Fast Fire Watch Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the work for Turner Construction. The construction firm is the largest in the United States, so the fire watch professionals are proud to be selected for this level of trust and security. The Fast Fire Watch Company is run by retired fire firefighters. The Nationwide Fire Watch Guards have worked with Amazon, Tesla, Chicago Housing, Turner, Hilton, and others. The construction site security and fire watch service gives clients real peace of mind. Custom services are provided to meet the specific needs of the client.

A fire suppression malfunction or theft can have a devastating impact on a property or construction project. If the client is in the process of installing a fire alarm system or is experiencing a fire alarm malfunction, a construction site fire watch security service that will give peace of mind is needed. The Boca Raton-based company provides trusted and reliable around-the-clock construction site monitoring and fire watch protection.

The Fast Fire Watch Company offers a fast, responsive, on-call construction site security patrol and fire watch service. The construction site security guards are experienced, licensed, and professionally trained to offer fire protection around the clock, giving clients peace of mind until the system is up and running. The network of unarmed guards means that the company can provide the best possible coverage for clients at any time of the day or night.

A spokesperson for the company explains, “We know from our years of experience that different spaces require bespoke fire watch solutions. We provide a trusted service to a variety of industries in diverse locations and settings, from construction and private sites to public spaces. Whether you are looking for permanent support or temporary cover for emergencies, we can help. We are dedicated to ensuring that both you and your property are protected. That is why we provide custom solutions for all of our customers.”

A custom security and fire watch solution is developed for each client, tailored to unique needs and situations. The company will conduct a risk assessment to ensure that the individual needs are met. The guards will stay on the site until the fire alarm system is fully fitted and tested. The trained security officers will be familiarized with the layout of the site, enabling them to check entrance and exit points thoroughly. In the event of a fire, The fire watch guards will be in possession of all the materials needed to carry out a successful evacuation, including a flashlight, portable horn, and a set of keys, giving them all necessary access. All of the guards carry OSHA certificates for PPE, Fire Watch Plans, and Supervision.

The requirements for construction site fire watch are similar to those of building fire watch security, with a few variations to account for the industrial nature of the site. There are several additional risk factors at play with construction sites. Construction sites present a unique set of fire hazards to the security guard fire watch due to the hot work being performed and the potential for dangerous and flammable materials on site. Fire codes must be strictly adhered to on construction sites because a fire in a large site has the potential to affect not just the site but the surrounding area, which can include other buildings and homes.

The Fast Fire Watch Company reviews attest to the satisfied customers across the United States. More than 10,000 customers have made use of the fire watch company in the years since the firm was established. The reputation for professionalism, courtesy, and experience, as well as the fast response, is maintained for each client.

The Fast Fire Watch Company offers construction, building, and event fire watch services. Both temporary and long-term watch services are available. The guards are licensed, experienced, and fully trained to provide security.

