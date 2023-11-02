Brand New McDowell Mountain Community Storage Facility Offers State-Of-The-Art Features

Scottsdale, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

The Scottsdale storage facility is newly available and is locally owned and operated. The facility is recognized for its best-in-class customer service and treating customers with integrity.

McDowell Mountain Community Storage is pleased to announce the opening of their locally owned and operated state-of-the-art, Air-Conditioned self-storage facility. As a member of the community, McDowell Mountain Community Storage takes pride in offering the best and most friendly customer service experience with a personal touch to its neighbors and customers. Online reservations and payments make renting a simple no-hassle experience.

The McDowell Mountain facility features over 660 indoor Air-Conditioned Units ranging in size from 5x5 to 10x25 with two loading docks and two elevators for easy access seven days a week. 4K digital security cameras, passcode keypad access and LED lighting provide a safe and secure environment for customer possessions and peace of mind. Convenient access hours and local operations provide flexibility and a business friendly environment.

The variety of storage unit sizes offered gives customers many options to select a unit that is customized to best fit their specific space and budget needs. Indoor Air-Conditioned Units provide customers a clean and temperature-controlled environment to protect sensitive belongings from extreme heat or cold, saving money that could be incurred by having to replace or repair damaged items.

Scottsdale storage units are a welcome solution for home and business owners in the Scottsdale area. McDowell Mountain Community Storage offers homeowners the opportunity to have a clutter-free home where they may store less frequently used personal belongings such as furniture, seasonal items, hobby or recreational gear or any bulky items that take up space in their home. Self storage offers business owners additional space to support back office business operations such as inventory management, for restocking store space or for planning an upcoming sales campaign.

Please visit the McDowell Mountain Community Storage website for additional details at https://scottsdale-storage.com/

McDowell Mountain Community Storage is a one-stop shop for storage, providing everything a customer needs to make their move, including boxes, bubble wrap, moving kits and locks. On-site hand carts make the move-in process easy with wide hallways and large heavy-duty elevators allowing customers to easily maneuver throughout the facility.

The facility owners, who are residents of the McDowell Mountain Ranch and Scottsdale, Arizona communities, stated “We value our customers and recognize the importance of delivering an exceptional customer service experience. We are a small family business, and we’ve gone the extra mile to invest in the latest and greatest technology to ensure our customers are secure and satisfied. We’re grateful that our attention to detail in the design and delivery of our facility and services has been recognized by our customers.”

###

For more information about McDowell Mountain Community Storage, contact the company here:



McDowell Mountain Community Storage

McDowell Mountain Community Storage

(602) 899-5484

manager@mmcstorage.com

10101 E McDowell Mountain Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

