CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Anticipate What’s Next for the Business will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 14

Coming Next: the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 9



WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that its 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on November 14 at The Ritz-Carlton Denver.





Key topics to be explored at the summit include the visionary leadership required by CIOs to anticipate what’s coming next for the business.

“CIOs and business technology leaders have a tremendous opportunity to apply their business acumen and technology to help peer around the corners to help the business foresee what may be coming next in terms of customer behavior, economic conditions and new market opportunities,” said HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller.

World-class speakers at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Michael Archuleta , CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital

, CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Bao-Ha Bui , Executive Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software

, Executive Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Veena Dandapani , Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya

, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya Ravi Gaddam , Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, A Boeing Company

, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, A Boeing Company Jeffrey Grayson , CTO, Highland Digital

, CTO, Highland Digital Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Chris Herringshaw , CTO, Janus Henderson Collection

, CTO, Janus Henderson Collection Sumit Johar , CIO, Automation Anywhere

, CIO, Automation Anywhere James Johnson , CIO, Holland & Hart

, CIO, Holland & Hart Stephen Katsirubas , VP of IT, Pursuit Collection

, VP of IT, Pursuit Collection David Mahon , Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte

, Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte Ginna Raahauge , EVP, CIO & Digital Transformation, Zayo

, EVP, CIO & Digital Transformation, Zayo Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald Emily Scherberth , Managing Director, West, Global Tech Practice Lead, Apco Worldwide

, Managing Director, West, Global Tech Practice Lead, Apco Worldwide Matthew Schwartz , CTO, Sage Hospitality

, CTO, Sage Hospitality Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera Chris Simmons , VP of Marketing, Savvy Security

, VP of Marketing, Savvy Security Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Lee Vorthman , Chief Security Officer, Oracle Corp.

, Chief Security Officer, Oracle Corp. Kapil Vyas , VP of IT and Head of IT Systems, Automation Anywhere

, VP of IT and Head of IT Systems, Automation Anywhere Bart Waress , Global Director IT and IT Security, SSR Mining Inc.

, Global Director IT and IT Security, SSR Mining Inc. Artie Wilkowsky , SVP, CISO, DISH Network

, SVP, CISO, DISH Network Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai

, Advisory CISO, Akamai Alex Wood , CISO, Uplight

, CISO, Uplight Michael Wright, Deputy Chief Security Officer, Nelnet



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Valued Partners for the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aryaka, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, Hexaware, LastPass, LeanIX, Meriplex, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG will be hosting its 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 9 at the Embassy Suites-Ayrsley. Key topics to be discussed at this event will include the visionary leadership required by CIOs to drive generative AI strategies effectively across the enterprise.

Prominent speakers at the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

Rishi Bhatnagar , Co-Founder and CEO, Quaeris

, Co-Founder and CEO, Quaeris Rob Cummings , Managing Director & CTO, Falfurrias Capital Partners

, Managing Director & CTO, Falfurrias Capital Partners Frank DePaola , VP & CISO, EnPro Industries, Inc.

, VP & CISO, EnPro Industries, Inc. Subra Goparaju , CIO, HANES Brands

, CIO, HANES Brands Ben Hall , Global CIO, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

, Global CIO, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Rama Kandala , CIO – Optical Communications, Life Sciences, Corning International

, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Sciences, Corning International Ryan Kazanciyan , CISO, Wiz

, CISO, Wiz Ryan Kenyon , Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Island

, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Island Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C David Lindsey , VP, IT and CIO, EPRI

, VP, IT and CIO, EPRI Chris Long , Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation

, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation Craig Mackereth , EVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street

, EVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street Jim Marascio , Principal & CEO, Equals 11

, Principal & CEO, Equals 11 Scott Montgomery , VP, Strategic Initiatives, Island

, VP, Strategic Initiatives, Island Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial Onyeka Nchege , SVP & CIO, Novant Health

, SVP & CIO, Novant Health John Opala , VP & Global CISO, HANES Brands Inc.

, VP & Global CISO, HANES Brands Inc. Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Amish Patel , CTO, Elevance, Inc.

, CTO, Elevance, Inc. Rikin Patel , Senior Managing Partner, Chief Technologist, DXC Technology

, Senior Managing Partner, Chief Technologist, DXC Technology Sam Phillips , Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

, Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Scott Richardson, CIO – Enterprise Data and Analytics, Ally Financial

CIO – Enterprise Data and Analytics, Ally Financial Jaimee Robles , SVP, Centene Corp.

, SVP, Centene Corp. Carla Sweeney , SVP, Information Security, Red Ventures

, SVP, Information Security, Red Ventures Patrick Thompson , Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corp.

, Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corp. Marc Varner , Corporate VP and Global CISO, Lowe’s Companies

, Corporate VP and Global CISO, Lowe’s Companies Sanaz Yashar , Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security

, Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security Angela Yochem, Multi-Industry CXO and Board Member



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

Valued Partners for the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, DXC Technology, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, rmsource, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Charlotte Region, Tanium, Tonkean, Wipro Technologies, Wiz, Zafran Security, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

