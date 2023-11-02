2023 Morgan & Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set (S) Available November 9 at Noon

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) today announced that the 2023 Morgan & Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set (S) will be available at noon (EST) on November 9.

The Morgan & Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set contains one Morgan Dollar Coin and one Peace Dollar Coin minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco in .999 silver with reverse proof finishes. Priced at $185, the set’s mintage is limited to 250,000, with a household order limit of five in effect for the first 24 hours.

Each set is encapsulated and packaged in a single, elegant black box with sleeve and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

The set is included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities will be distributed to authorized bulk purchasers under this program.

The 2023 renditions of the Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars feature two of the most revered designs of Liberty in U.S. coinage history. The Morgan Dollar, designed by George T. Morgan, features an obverse profile of Lady Liberty, and the reverse features a heraldic eagle. The Peace Dollar, designed by Anthony de Francisci, features the Goddess of Liberty on the obverse and a bald eagle clutching an olive branch on the reverse.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of November 9, 2023, at noon EST.

