Quantifying Software Product Excellence: The 8 Pillars of Software Development Product Quality. Live Workshop for Businesses

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sourcing Association and Intetics, a leading American technology company, in partnership with Women of the Future, invite businesses to join a live workshop titled “Quantifying Software Product Excellence: The 8 Pillars of Software Development Product Quality” on November 30.

Software product leaders are well aware of the role quality plays in the applications' success. The workshop aims to help software executives quantify software product quality based on eight crucial components: Source Code Quality; Usability, UI, and Documentation Evaluation; Security; Performance; Business Logic; Architecture; Data Quality; and Open-Source Code Use.

Upon completion of the workshop, participants will discover a robust framework to "calculate" the levels of technical debt, software performance, UI/UX efficiency, level of security, etc., to make informed business decisions.

Topics Covered

The workshop is divided into four interactive sessions, each focused on vital aspects of software product quality assessment.

Session 1: Source Code Auditing and Performance Testing

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM

Attendees will gain insights into the benefits of regular source code analysis for products and explore the significant impact of software performance on businesses.

Session 2: UI/UX Testing and Security Assessment

Time: 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM

The workshop's second session reveals how usability testing lowers product release costs and risks. The event host will also discuss the average security breach expenses and measures to avoid them.

Session 3: Business Logic Checks and Product Architecture Evaluation

Time: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM

Participants will dive into the significance of product architecture testing and evaluation and ways to find and prevent typical business logic problems.

Session 4: Data Quality and Use of Open-Source Code

Time: 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM

The expert host will uncover the impact of poor data quality and ways to address it. Attendees will learn how to investigate and mitigate the hazards associated with open-source code.

Keynote Speaker Amy Peck and Technical Experts Panel for an Interactive Q&A

Amy Peck is the Founder & CEO of EndeavorXR, a leading global XR strategy & consulting firm.

As a recognized futurist and thought leader, Amy advises Fortune 500 companies, government entities, digital media/production companies, and tech startups on The Metaverse, Web3, XR strategy, tech-forward digital transformation, and insights into the Future of Work. Amy is also a Board of Trustees Women of the Future, an initiative born in 2022 with the mission to empower women by showcasing their achievements in leveraging technology for positive real-world impact.

During the workshop, attendees may address questions to co-hosting technical experts:

Sergey Kizyan, Delivery Director, Intetics

Sergey Revko, Lead Quality Engineer, Intetics

8 Pillars Software Assessment Framework: Expert Opinion

What industry experts say about the framework:

“Well, yes, I do agree with this approach as I’m also a strong believer in 'Numbers don’t lie, but people do,' so I try to track as many parameters as possible. I’ve just read your paper, and I have to say—impressive as hell. The amount of work to coordinate it all and to make sure every single element works correctly is mind-blowing for me. To be honest, it’s hard for me to give you any additional info as you covered it all (from performance to security point of view). It seems to be flawless. Anyway—big WOW from my side,” said Marcin S., Technical Lead.

“What I liked about this is that you have an approach for each dimension, and a model of making those assessments. Benchmarking possibilities between companies may be interesting,” said Maaret P., Principal Test Engineer

“Product quality is a major problem for many organizations, but one which is, unfortunately, neglected. I found the idea of breaking down and classifying product quality across multiple dimensions to be a useful concept, one of which many in the software development world would be unaware of. Overall, your approach is helpful if used as part of an approach to raise awareness with senior stakeholders of the levels of technical debt and its consequences.” —Andrew B., Principal Consultant.

Quantifying Software Product Excellence: Register Now

Join in to try the framework for your product. The workshop will be held online at Zoom on November 30, 12:00 PM EST. The educational event is also a great networking opportunity, as you may connect with technology leaders during breaks between sessions.

Register: https://www.quantifyquality.info/



Note: Registration requires a reimbursable $200 deposit fee to register. The deposit ensures only professionals interested in software quality questions are attendees. The whole deposit amount will be reimbursed to the attendees after the workshop.

About GSA UK

The Global Sourcing Association is a social enterprise striving to make a difference and promote positive change across the technology and business services industry. Trusted by sourcing professionals for 35 years, the GSA is the consistent voice for the future of the industry and the professionals working within it; promoting sustainable and ethical sourcing to create a positive future for our businesses and our shared planet.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists. You can find more information at https://intetics.com



About Women of the Future

Women of the Future is a collective effort led by visionary women who believe in empowering their peers. Together, we’ve created a comprehensive platform to share the inspiring success stories of women who are breaking barriers and shaping the future in these emerging and dynamic spheres. Women of the Future seeks to change the status quo by amplifying the voices of female leaders and innovators, inspiring the next generation of changemakers, and ensuring that women not only have a seat at the table but also drive the narrative. We recognize that change is a collaborative effort, which is why our initiative also includes men who share our vision for a more equitable and inclusive future. By joining forces, we aim to create a lasting impact through Women of the Future. Explore our platform to discover the remarkable achievements of these pioneering women, learn from their insights, and join us in celebrating their success. Together, we can empower future generations to reach for the stars and shape a better world for all.

