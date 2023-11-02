New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIV Type-1 Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Developing Therapies - ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, PPD, Merck, Gilead, Janssen, AbbVie, Sanofi

The HIV type-1 market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the patient pool, rising healthcare spending across the globe, the expected entry of emerging therapies, and others.

DelveInsight’s HIV Type-1 Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, HIV type-1 emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted HIV type-1 market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the HIV Type-1 Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the HIV type-1 market size was found to be USD 22.6 billion in 2020 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2020 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, the diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM were found to be approximately 1.6 million cases in 2022. These cases will increase in the study period (2019-2032).

cases in 2022. These cases will increase in the study period (2019-2032). Leading HIV type-1 companies such as MacroGenics, CytoDyn, Inc., ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, PPD, Excision BioTherapeutics, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Gilead Sciences, ST Pharm Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), AbbVie, Sanofi, ModeX Therapeutics, and others are developing novel HIV type-1 drugs that can be available in the HIV type-1 market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel HIV type-1 drugs that can be available in the HIV type-1 market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for HIV type-1 treatment include MGD020, PRO 140, DTG/3TC, EBT-101, 18F-Raltegravir, TMB-365/TMB-380, Doravirine, GS-5894, STP0404, MK-8591A, Etravirine, VIR-1388, VH3739937, CVC, SAR441236, and others.

HIV Type-1 Overview

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a pathogen that attacks immune system cells, rendering individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Unlike conventional DNA-based viruses, HIV is a retrovirus composed of RNA. Its primary targets are immune cells, particularly those with CD4 receptors on their surfaces, such as T lymphocytes and white blood cells. There are two primary HIV types: HIV-1 and HIV-2, with HIV-1 being the most common, affecting more than 90% of HIV-positive individuals. HIV-1 can be further divided into subcategories: M, N, O, and P. Diagnosis methods encompass antibody tests, antigen/antibody tests, and Nucleic Acid Tests (NATs). During treatment, additional tests monitor viral load, CD4 count, and drug resistance.





HIV Type-1 Epidemiology Segmentation

The HIV type-1 epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current HIV type-1 patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The HIV type-1 market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of HIV

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV

Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV-1

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV-1 By Route of Transmission

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV-1 Scenario

HIV Type-1 Treatment Market

Numerous medications are accessible for managing HIV, organized into seven distinct drug classes. A drug class is a category of drugs that share similar characteristics, including their mode of action, chemical structure, and approved usage. Approved antiretroviral (ARV) medications for HIV treatment are categorized into the following classes, each targeting a different aspect of the HIV life cycle: nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, post-attachment inhibitors, and integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs). Notably, fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, and post-attachment inhibitors are often referred to as entry inhibitors because they hinder HIV from entering CD4 cells.

NNRTIs, such as efavirenz (Sustiva), rilpivirine (Edurant), doravirine (Pifeltro), function by obstructing HIV's reverse transcriptase enzyme, vital for HIV replication. NRTIs, including abacavir (Ziagen), tenofovir (Viread), emtricitabine (Emtriva), lamivudine (Epivir), mimic flawed building blocks that HIV relies on for copying itself. PIs act by disabling HIV protease, a crucial protein that HIV relies on for its replication. Some common examples of PIs include atazanavir (Reyataz), darunavir (Prezista), and the combination lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra). CCR5 antagonists like Selzentry/Celsentri marked the pioneering class of antiretroviral medications designed to impact host cells rather than viral particles. Tograzo and Rukobia have received approval for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults with extensive treatment history, battling multidrug-resistant (MDR) HIV-1 strains while their current antiretroviral therapy proves ineffective.

Key HIV Type-1 Therapies and Companies

MGD020: MacroGenics

PRO 140: CytoDyn, Inc.

DTG/3TC: ViiV Healthcare/GlaxoSmithKline/PPD

EBT-101: Excision BioTherapeutics

18F-Raltegravir: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

TMB-365/TMB-380: TaiMed Biologics Inc.

Doravirine: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

GS-5894: Gilead Sciences

STP0404: ST Pharm Co., Ltd.

MK-8591A: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Etravirine: Janssen Sciences Ireland UC

VIR-1388: Vir Biotechnology, Inc./National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

VH3739937: ViiV Healthcare

CVC: AbbVie/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

SAR441236: Sanofi/ModeX Therapeutics

HIV Type-1 Market Dynamics

The HIV type-1 market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The prevalence of HIV has increased due to a growing population and a decline in HIV-related mortality rates. There is also a rising level of awareness about the disease among both healthcare professionals and patients. To cater to the specific needs of various HIV-1 patient groups such as infants, young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, more customized therapies have been developed. HIV type-1 market players are responding to the increasing demand for treatments that offer enhanced patient compliance, reduced side effects, improved resistance profiles, and long-acting options.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the HIV type-1 market. Insufficient resources within rural communities contribute to delayed diagnoses, and the presence of stigma and discrimination further exacerbates the challenge of low treatment adherence and HIV diagnosis. These factors collectively hinder access to therapies and impede the growth of the HIV-1 market. Moreover, HIV type-1 treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the HIV type-1 market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the HIV type-1 market growth.

HIV Type-1 Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 HIV Type-1 Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] HIV Type-1 Market Size in 2020 USD 22.6 Billion Key HIV Type-1 Companies MacroGenics, CytoDyn, Inc., ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, PPD, Excision BioTherapeutics, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Gilead Sciences, ST Pharm Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), AbbVie, Sanofi, ModeX Therapeutics, and others Key HIV Type-1 Therapies MGD020, PRO 140, DTG/3TC, EBT-101, 18F-Raltegravir, TMB-365/TMB-380, Doravirine, GS-5894, STP0404, MK-8591A, Etravirine, VIR-1388, VH3739937, CVC, SAR441236, and others

Scope of the HIV Type-1 Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: HIV Type-1 current marketed and emerging therapies

HIV Type-1 current marketed and emerging therapies HIV Type-1 Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging HIV Type-1 Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging HIV Type-1 Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, HIV Type-1 Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. HIV Type-1 Market Key Insights 2. HIV Type-1 Market Report Introduction 3. HIV Type-1 Market Overview at a Glance 4. HIV Type-1 Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. HIV Type-1 Treatment and Management 7. HIV Type-1 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. HIV Type-1 Marketed Drugs 10. HIV Type-1 Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major HIV Type-1 Market Analysis 12. HIV Type-1 Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

