Taylor Hospitality Announces Nicholas Gonzales as General Manager of Farmville's Hotel Weyanoke

Farmville, Virginia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality is proud to announce the appointment of Nicholas O. Gonzales as General Manager of Hotel Weyanoke. Nick has been the General Manager of Hotel Weyanoke since April 2023 and is responsible for managing Catbird Rooftop Terrace, Taproot Tavern, Effingham's, and all duties for the hotel. With his deep understanding of hotel management he is well equipped to lead the Hotel Weyanoke to its full potential.



Nick brings a wealth of experience to the role. He was the General Manager of Cacapon Resort in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia for two and a half years. After double majoring at Concord University in Event Planning and Programming and Tourism and Travel Services Management, Nick worked for over a decade as a manager for several Forbes 4 and 5 Star Resorts.



"The Weyanoke is truly nothing short of exceptional. I saw 5 Star Resort potential in this historic boutique property from day one and believe that with the gracious support of Taylor Hospitality, our team will exceed all expectations that Farmville, Lynchburg, and the Richmond area could ever foresee for this property," said Gonzales.



In August 2023, Hotel Weyanoke was purchased by Taylor Hospitality and Ascend Capital Group. Since then, they have provided full-service hotel and food and beverage management to the entire building.



Hotel Weyanoke is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Historic Farmville. Hotel Weyanoke offers a variety of features and amenities that make it a great choice for any traveler. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, comfortable and modern furniture, as well as access to Longwood University's fitness center.



Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Hospitality shared, "We are thrilled to have Nick Gonzales as the General Manager of Hotel Weyanoke. Nick's dedication to providing exceptional guest service and his elevated approach to hospitality management are truly commendable. With his wealth of experience and leadership skills, Hotel Weyanoke is in capable hands and destined for success."



Hotel Weyanoke is devoted to creating a friendly and hospitable atmosphere for all guests, thanks to Gonzales' unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service. With his vast experience and exceptional leadership skills, Hotel Weyanoke is poised for success.



Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.



For more information on Hotel Weyanoke, visit https://www.hotelweyanoke.com



About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value added services and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

