Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Set to Surge with Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market are critical elements in the field of bioprocessing and biological production. These sensors and probes are made for one-time use and are used to monitor and regulate different parameters during bioprocessing processes. In order to ensure the quality of the final product and the effectiveness of the process, bioprocessing involves the creation of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other biologically derived products.

The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding globally, with emerging markets playing a significant role. This expansion will create new opportunities for the single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. Single-use technologies are often considered more environmentally friendly than traditional stainless steel systems due to reduced water usage and energy consumption. This sustainability aspect may drive adoption.

Key Highlights –

In May 2023, Malema’s products expands Dover’s biopharma single-use production offering, which already includes Quattroflow pumps, CPC connectors, and em-tec flow meters. With superior flow-measurement performance and accuracy compared to competing technologies, Malema's first-of-its-kind single-use flow sensor utilizing Coriolis technology reduces the possibility of measurement error and does away with the need for calibration in time-critical and contamination-sensitive environments.

Analyst View –

Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors are indispensable tools in the biopharmaceutical industry, and their market is poised for substantial growth. Their ability to enhance process control, reduce costs, and improve flexibility aligns well with the evolving needs of the bioprocessing sector. The demand for these sensors and probes is anticipated to increase as bio factories continues to develop and expand, making them a significant growth sector within the larger bioprocessing industry.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market key points:

Rapid Market Growth: The market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, and a focus on cost-effective and flexible solutions.

Reduced Contamination Risk: Single-use probes and sensors eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which is a critical concern in bioprocessing. This ensures the integrity and safety of biopharmaceutical products.

Cost-Efficiency: Single-use systems reduce the need for cleaning and validation processes, resulting in cost savings for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. They also reduce the overall operational costs associated with traditional stainless steel systems.

Enhanced Flexibility: Single-use systems offer greater flexibility and scalability, allowing manufacturers to adapt quickly to changing production requirements, which is especially valuable in the dynamic biopharmaceutical industry.

Disposable Sensors: These sensors are often designed to be disposable, eliminating the need for re-calibration and ensuring consistent and accurate measurements.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market future outlook:

Increasing Biopharmaceutical Production: The global demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to continue growing due to the aging population and the need for advanced treatments. This will drive the adoption of single-use bioprocessing solutions, including probes and sensors, to meet production demands efficiently.

Bioprocessing Advancements: Ongoing advancements in bioprocessing technologies and continuous improvements in single-use sensors and probes will further enhance their performance and reliability, making them even more attractive to biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: The emphasis on sustainability and reducing the environmental footprint of bioprocessing operations will drive the adoption of single-use systems. These systems are known for their water and energy savings and reduced waste generation.

Flexibility and Scalability: The ability to rapidly scale up or down bioprocessing operations in response to market demand is a critical factor. Single-use probes and sensors offer the necessary flexibility and adaptability that manufacturers require.

Regulatory Compliance: As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to be highly regulated, single-use bioprocessing solutions will evolve to meet and exceed compliance requirements, ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products.

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Size:

Attributes Details Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Value (2022) US$ 3.4Bn Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 10.5Bn Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.1%

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market growth:

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The global demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, continues to increase due to an aging population and the need for advanced treatments. This surge in demand is a primary driver for the growth of the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market.

Cost Efficiency: Single-use bioprocessing solutions, including probes and sensors, offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional stainless steel systems. They reduce the need for cleaning, validation, and maintenance, resulting in cost savings for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Reduced Risk of Contamination: Single-use systems eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, a critical concern in biopharmaceutical production. This ensures the safety and integrity of biopharmaceutical products, further driving their adoption.

Flexibility and Scalability: The ability to quickly adapt to changing production requirements is essential in the biopharmaceutical industry. Single-use probes and sensors provide the necessary flexibility and scalability, allowing manufacturers to respond to market fluctuations efficiently.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in sensor technology and materials are improving the performance, accuracy, and reliability of single-use probes and sensors. This leads to their wider acceptance and adoption.

