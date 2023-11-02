Avenwood by Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community is Now Open in Sammamish, Washington

SAMMAMISH, Wash., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Avenwood by Toll Brothers, a new luxury single-family home community in Sammamish, Washington. Nestled within a tranquil cul-de-sac, Avenwood is an enclave of only 17 luxurious new homes. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and Model Home located at Toll Brothers’ Woodgate community nearby at 1741 244th Place in Sammamish.

Avenwood by Toll Brothers offers distinctive home designs in contemporary, farmhouse, and craftsman architectural styles. Home buyers can select from four luxurious open floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 2,800+ square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 to 4 bathrooms with nine-foot ceilings on the first and second floors. Flexible living options include workspaces, lofts, flex rooms, additional bedrooms, and covered outdoor living areas. Homes are priced from $1.7 million.

"Our new Avenwood community offers beautiful home designs with flexible living options to suit every lifestyle," said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington. "With the help of our professional Design Consultants at our Kirkland Design Studio, home buyers can make design selections to create their unique, one-of-a-kind home."

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in a family-friendly setting with access to a community park for children and plentiful recreational opportunities, Avenwood is near to Lake Sammamish State Park, Soaring Eagle Park, and the Sammamish Commons. In addition, the community offers convenient access to Eastside employment centers and an abundance of dining and shopping options. Avenwood is only half a mile from Rachel Carson Elementary and Inglewood Middle Schools, within the highly sought-after Lake Washington School District. Sammamish was recently ranked the No. 3 Best Suburb to Raise a Family in Washington by Niche.com, further enhancing the appeal of Avenwood.

For more information on Avenwood by Toll Brothers and Toll Brothers communities throughout Washington, call 844-845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

