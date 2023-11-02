US 2023 NASS conference : VEOS System

Press release Ecully, Novembre 2, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.





VEOS system well perceived at the NASS 2023 conference

in the United States

Sales growth in France

Spineway Group, specialists in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spinal pathologies, is pleased to announce that its VEOS posterior spinal fixation system received an excellent response from the spine implant industry at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Congress in Los Angeles last October1.

During the event, the Group received numerous expressions of interest in its VEOS fixation system, which has obtained 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and established contacts with potential American partners for its distribution in the USA. This innovative platform offers spine surgeons a unique modularity, since the rational organization of the implant and instrument kits enables them to perform many different types of procedure with a single system, whether in open or minimally invasive surgery (MIS).

As a reminder, the VEOS range is one of a number of Distimp2 products that now account for a significant proportion of the Group's sales in France. In the first nine months of 2023, Distimp sales in France rose by 45% compared with 2022, driven mainly by the success of the VEOS range with a large number of French healthcare establishments, including several University Hospitals.

This trend should continue with sales of the VEOS range starting up in Spain before the end of 2023.

Thanks to of these initial positive developments, Spineway will be pursuing its development plans, confirming its aim of becoming an innovative player in France and internationally, leader in less invasive spine treatments.

Next events :

10 November 2023: Extraordinary General Meeting

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

1 Press release dated 19 October 2023, NASS Congress 18-20 October 2023, Los Angeles, USA

2 Company acquired in 2021

