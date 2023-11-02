California Life Sciences announces 20th annual Pantheon Award winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov 2, 2023 -- California Life Sciences (CLS), the state’s most impactful life sciences trade association, today announced the winners of its 20th annual Pantheon Awards. The awards celebrate California’s leading scientific innovators.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 20th Annual Pantheon Awards,” said Mike Guerra, CLS president & CEO. “They are shining examples of dedication to scientific advancement and innovation, and they inspire us to keep pushing boundaries in pursuit of new solutions for patients around the world.”

The 2023 Pantheon Award winners, by category, are:

Erica Ollmann Saphire , Ph.D., La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Academia, Non-Profit, & Research Award

, Ph.D., La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Academia, Non-Profit, & Research Award BioMarin Pharmaceutical – Biopharma Award

– Biopharma Award Innovative Genomics Institute – Champion of Health Equity Award

– Champion of Health Equity Award Cue Health – Medtech, Digital, & Diagnostic

– Medtech, Digital, & Diagnostic Verge Genomics – Emerging Innovation Award

– Emerging Innovation Award Emily Leproust , Ph.D., Twist Bioscience – Leadership Award

, Ph.D., Twist Bioscience – Leadership Award John Matsui, Ph.D., Biology Scholars Program, UC Berkeley – Elizabeth Schar Inspiring Future Leaders Award

Pantheon is California’s largest life sciences award celebration that brings together more than 500 industry pioneers each year. CLS announced this year’s winners at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 1, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco—emceed by the Golden State Warrior’s hype man, Franco Finn.

After the open nomination period, finalists were chosen by the 2023 Pantheon Advisory Committee, and winners were selected through a public voting campaign which received more than 2,000 votes. The event’s presenting sponsors are AbbVie and Avantor.

Visit www.califesciences.org/pantheon to learn more.

About California Life Sciences: California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state’s most impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, CLS has served its 1,200+ members by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. CLS also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLS works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. In doing so, CLS fulfills its mission to protect and nurture California’s life sciences industry, empowering discoveries that lead to healthier lives around the world.

Attachments