Pantheon Vision Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Launch Development of Bioengineered Corneal Implant

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon Vision, an early-stage ophthalmic medical device company, has announced $2.5 million in seed financing from Baltimore-based KeraLink International (KLI).

"We are thrilled to have KeraLink provide our initial funding to establish Pantheon Vision as a company dedicated to bringing groundbreaking ophthalmic innovations to patients worldwide,” expressed John Sheets, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pantheon Vision. “This funding enables us to advance our program to eradicate corneal blindness and restore vision.”

Pantheon Vision is creating bioengineered implants to raise the standard of eye care globally and reduce reliance on donated corneal tissue, which is often unavailable in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The company will engage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months to guide plans for global product development.

The initial investment in Pantheon Vision was made by KeraLink International, a non-profit organization singularly focused on bringing clinicians, technology innovators, healthcare providers, philanthropists, and investors together to eradicate corneal blindness with an emphasis on LMICs.

Doug Furlong, Chairman of the Board of Directors, KeraLink International, added, “We are pleased to have established Pantheon Vision and provided the initial funding to develop a tissue substitute to restore sight. With additional funding, Pantheon can accelerate its product development and further the KeraLink mission, which is based on the premise that being able to see should not depend on where you were born.”

Pantheon Vision is led by ophthalmic industry veteran, John Sheets, Ph.D. Dr. Sheets has led companies including Hoya and Elisar, and R&D organizations at Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, and Johnson & Johnson. He also headed the Office of Device Evaluation at the FDA. The company is comprised of additional ophthalmic industry executives and supported by a world-class Scientific Advisory Board.

About Pantheon Vision



Pantheon Vision is committed to developing advanced bioengineered solutions that can better treat corneal blindness and restore vision for people around the world. The company seeks to raise the standard of care by improving the patient experience, patient outcomes and surgical efficiency. The company was established with seed funding from KeraLink International. For more information, visit www.pantheonvision.com.

About KeraLink International (KLI)

KeraLink International, Inc. (KLI) is a forward-thinking and innovative non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization driven by empathy and compassion. Fueled by generous support from our donors and investors, KLI is solely focused on eradicating corneal blindness and ensuring the right to sight for people in low- and middle-income countries where corneal blindness persists. We are accelerating a “see change” of innovation by supporting the discovery, development, and deployment of revolutionary yet sustainable and affordable technology solutions to improve corneal health. Learn more at www.KeraLink.org.

