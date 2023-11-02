Rockford Mutual Announces CEO Transition

Rockford, Illinois, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois –

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) announced today that Kent Shantz has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2023. Kent will remain with RMIC as a Senior Management Consultant to support the leadership transition through August 2, 2024. The Board of Directors has named Rob Jacobson as the company’s new President and CEO.

Kent Shantz made significant strides in transforming RMIC during his tenure, including maintaining a “strong outlook” financial position regarding Rockford Mutual’s A- (Excellent) AM Best rating, expanding the company’s Commercial appetite tremendously, helping to create an inclusive, diverse, and supported award-winning workplace, and more. We thank him for his many contributions to RMIC’s success and appreciate his continued commitment to the organization through providing his consulting expertise to our Executive Team before his departure.

Rob brings to the role over three decades of property & casualty insurance experience having held officer level positions with Liberty Mutual, AAA The Auto Club Group, and most recently Kingstone Insurance Company. Rob’s expertise has focused on operational excellence in Underwriting, Claims and Customer Service, Strategic Design, and Financial Planning.

Rob holds designations in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB), Customer Experience & Analytics Professional (CXAP), Chartered Insurance Operations Professional (CIOP) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC).

“I am thrilled to join the Rockford Mutual team,” Jacobson said. “It is a true honor to serve our insureds, agents and Farm Mutual partners who trust our longstanding, respected brand and depend on our unparalleled service for their Commercial, Farm and Personal Insurance needs. I am dedicated to further enhancing the value proposition of Rockford Mutual in working with our Independent Agency partners.”

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896, writing primarily automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

