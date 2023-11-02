Global Tactical Data Link Market Size to Reach USD 11.45 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tactical data link market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.45 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global tactical data link market is driven by increasing geopolitical tensions and security threats, requirements for real-time information in the defense sector, and rising adoption of modern warfare solutions. Tactical data link is a secure communication service that uses several networks for exchanging information through cables and radio waves. This communication service is primarily used by military forces across various applications such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, radio communication, command, and control. Tactical data link solution allows soldiers to make faster decisions and execute plans more effectively.

Rising focus on research and development of autonomous weapons and crewless vehicles is a major factor boosting demand for tactical data link solutions. These weapons and crewless vehicles capture and exchange various information through tactical data link solution. Link 11, JTIDS Link 16, Satellite Tactical Data Link (STDL) 16, MIDS Link 16, Link 22, JREAP A, and C are some widely used data link networks. Various major companies are currently focusing on development of advanced data links to provide improved communication services across defense and military sectors.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 5.78 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.8% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 11.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Platform, application, component, and regions. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; France; BENELUX; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; UAE, South Africa. Key companies profiled L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation





Competitive Landscape

The global tactical data link market is consolidated, with a small number of key players accounting for majority market share. Companies are focusing on research and development, and testing of more advanced and innovative technologies and solutions for military-related applications. Major players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers and entering into strategic agreements and long-term military and defense contracts in a highly lucrative and competitive market. Some major players in the market are:

Strategic Development

In November 2020, Curtiss-Wright Corporation acquired Pacific Star Communications, Inc. for USD 400 Million. This acquisition helped Curtiss-Wright Corporation to strengthen its supply network of advanced tactical and enterprise network communications solutions.

In November 2019, Northrop Grumman Corporation received a contract from Australian Defence Force Tactical Data Link Authority (ADFTA) to provide Tactical Data Link (TDL) systems and training for development of joint data network of Australian Defence Force (ADF).

In March 2019, Curtiss-Wright Corporation acquired Tactical Communications Group, LLC for USD 50 Million. The acquisition helped Curtiss-Wright Corporation to enhance its flight test instrumentation offering with tactical data link processing software, analytics, and visualization capabilities.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

Command & control segment is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing need to plan and make effective decisions and control forces in tactical situations.

North America accounted for 32.5% revenue share in the global tactical data link market in 2020. Robust presence of major companies, growing adoption of modern warfare solutions, and increasing funding by governments are fueling revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) Air-based Sea-based Land-based Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) Software Hardware

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



