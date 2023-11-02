Global Driving Simulator Market Size to Reach USD 6.79 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global driving simulator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.79 Billion by 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global driving simulator market is driven by rapid technological advancements, rising adoption of simulation technology in automotive and aviation industries, rising need for driver training, and increasing investment in research and development initiatives. Simulated driving offers a realistic driving experience within a virtual reality. This technology is used in driver training and vehicle research and testing activities. Passing driving tests and clocking in a specific number of hours of simulated driving and practice is mandatory in some countries before an individual can secure a driver’s license. This is a major factor expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead. In addition, the trend of training and practice on simulators for a range of other vehicles and related operations is expected to continue going ahead.

The earliest simulation systems were quite basic, and were developed and used as part of air force pilot training. The risks and costs associated with training novice pilots in actual aircraft were too great at the time. Success of this approach paved the way for rapid development of vehicles simulators, and this has further resulted in car driving simulators becoming most popular. Simulators are also available in fields such as training, research, and entertainment.

Driving simulators have advanced further into other fields and sectors. Ambulance simulators are used to train and assess ambulance drivers in basic and advanced vehicle control skills. The system rates how the driver responds during emergencies, and the driver’s interaction with other emergency responders in high-pressure situations. More advanced simulator systems offer the option of interchangeable vehicle cabins or cockpits and related programs configured to provide the experience of driving/operating a car, aircraft, ambulance, bus, tractor, trailer truck, dump truck, as well as construction vehicle, emergency response and police pursuit vehicles, subway trains, and heavy equipment such as crane and earthmover etc. Some systems have multi-station driving simulators that enable one instructor to train several drivers at the same time, which saves time and reduces costs.

Technological advancements have been resulting in development of systems that are as close to reality as possible. Features such as graphics, vehicle interior and static universe, which include buildings, trees, roads, and dynamic objects or moving objects in virtual scenes like people, cars, and crowds have vastly improved. Driving simulator systems are able to store data and also provide assessment on driving performance. However, high cost of more advanced driving simulators is a key factor expected to restrain demand, especially in some developing economies, to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 4.56 Billion CAGR (2023–-2032) 3.3% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 6.79 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, transports type, simulator type, end-use and regions. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy, Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; UAE. Key companies profiled Cruden B.V., Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation





MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global driving simulator market is mostly fragmented, and a large number of key players are focusing acquisitions and mergers, strategic agreements, and research and development to develop and introduce more advanced technologies and solutions in the market. Some major players in the market are:

Strategic Development

In February 2019, Adacel Systems Inc. became a part of Lockheed Martin’s team through a subcontract to support Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS), Maintenance Program (ATMP).

In August 2019, two driving simulators, DiM250 and a compact simulator of VI-grade, were acquired by Applus+ IDIADA. This acquisition helped Applus+ to expand its development and testing capabilities.

In March 2019, CAE acquired Bombardier’s Business Aircraft Training (BAT) business for USD 645 million. This acquisition helped CAE to strengthen its position in the aviation training sector.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In August 2019, Applus+ IDIADA expanded its virtual development capabilities with the acquisition of two driving simulators from VI-grade. These include the DiM250 and a compact simulator, which enables IDIADA to offer virtual testing, and reduces development time in areas such as chassis development, vehicle dynamics, and CAV development.

Research and testing segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of revenue throughout forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for driving simulators for research and development of autonomous vehicles.

North America accounted for 25.0% revenue share in the global driving simulation market in 2020. Rapid technological advancements, robust funding from private investors, and growing adoption of driving simulators are some key factors fueling growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global driving simulator market based on application, transport type, simulator type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) Training Research and Testing

Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Car

Truck and Bus

Train

Ships

Aircraft

Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) Training Simulator Compact Simulator Full-Scale Simulator Advanced Driving Simulator

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) Automotive



(a) Customed build Simulator

(b) Racing Simulator

Marine Aviation Rail

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



