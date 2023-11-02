Ozone Generator Market Grows as Demand for Clean Air and Water Solutions Surges – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozone is a colorless, odorless, unstable gas with pungent odor that is made up of three oxygen molecules and occurs both in stratosphere & troposphere. Ozone generators emits ozone a highly reactive oxidant which is used to destroy odor-causing bacteria and chemical agents.

Growing investment to expand and upgrade wastewater treatment facilities has given positive impact on target market growth. Rising demand for removing smell of smoke, eliminating mold and for cleaning pungent odors has further facilitated the demand for Ozone Generator Market growth. Furthermore, advancement in technology, rapid growth in industrialization and demand for ozone generators in food processing, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors is anticipated to increase the demand for Ozone Generator Market growth.

Key Highlights:

In January 2023, Konica Minolta Inc., has jointly developed the second ozone generator ‘BACTECTOR 2.0SC’ with Tamura TECO Co., Ltd. The new launched BACTECTOR 2.0SC help in disinfecting the bacteria and viruses by using low-concentration ozone gas and also keeps the ozone concentration at safe and constant level.

Analyst View:

Ozone generators are installed in malls, airplanes, public service offices, banks, manufacturing facilities, hotels and other places to make them safe from virus. Further, rising demand from municipal end-user segment due to its ability to oxidize heavy metals and its high oxidizing power is expected to boost the demand for Ozone Generator Market growth.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/965

Ozone Generator Market key points:

Rising Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness of environmental issues, air and water pollution, and the need for sustainable solutions is driving the demand for ozone generators.

Growing awareness of environmental issues, air and water pollution, and the need for sustainable solutions is driving the demand for ozone generators. Air and Water Purification: Ozone generators are used to remove contaminants, microorganisms, and odors from both air and water, making them essential in various industries, including water treatment, wastewater treatment, and air quality management.

Ozone generators are used to remove contaminants, microorganisms, and odors from both air and water, making them essential in various industries, including water treatment, wastewater treatment, and air quality management. Health and Safety Benefits: Ozone is a powerful disinfectant and can effectively destroy bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Ozone generators are used in healthcare settings, food processing, and municipal water treatment to ensure public health and safety.

Ozone is a powerful disinfectant and can effectively destroy bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Ozone generators are used in healthcare settings, food processing, and municipal water treatment to ensure public health and safety. Industrial Applications: Industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing use ozone generators to sterilize equipment, eliminate bacteria, and enhance product quality.

Industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing use ozone generators to sterilize equipment, eliminate bacteria, and enhance product quality. Wastewater Treatment: Ozone generators play a crucial role in advanced wastewater treatment processes, helping to break down contaminants and reduce environmental impact.

Click Here to Get PDF Brochure of this Report

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/965

Ozone Generator Market growth:

Environmental Awareness: Increasing global awareness of environmental issues, air and water pollution, and the need for sustainable solutions is driving the demand for ozone generators. Consumers, industries, and governments are placing a higher emphasis on cleaner air and water.

Increasing global awareness of environmental issues, air and water pollution, and the need for sustainable solutions is driving the demand for ozone generators. Consumers, industries, and governments are placing a higher emphasis on cleaner air and water. Water and Wastewater Treatment: The demand for effective water and wastewater treatment solutions is on the rise due to population growth and increasing industrial activities. Ozone generators are being widely used to treat drinking water, wastewater, and industrial process water.

The demand for effective water and wastewater treatment solutions is on the rise due to population growth and increasing industrial activities. Ozone generators are being widely used to treat drinking water, wastewater, and industrial process water. Public Health Concerns: Ozone is a powerful disinfectant that can effectively destroy bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. In healthcare settings, food processing, and municipal water treatment, ozone generators are essential for ensuring public health and safety.

Ozone is a powerful disinfectant that can effectively destroy bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. In healthcare settings, food processing, and municipal water treatment, ozone generators are essential for ensuring public health and safety. Industrial Applications: Industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing use ozone generators for sterilizing equipment, eliminating bacteria, and improving product quality. This enhances the growth of ozone generator applications across various sectors.

Industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing use ozone generators for sterilizing equipment, eliminating bacteria, and improving product quality. This enhances the growth of ozone generator applications across various sectors. Aquaculture: Ozone generators are increasingly employed in the aquaculture industry for water disinfection and fish health management, contributing to sustainable aquaculture practices and the expansion of this market.

Key players:

Absolute Systems, Inc.

Chemtronics Co., Ltd.

DEL Ozone

EBARA Technologies, Inc.

ESCO International Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Suez SA.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

Power Plant Boiler Market : Size, Trends and Forecast To 2032

Well Abandonment Services Market : Size, Trends and Forecast To 2032

Shore Power Market : Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube