One World Universe Inc. is Pleased to Announce the New Subsidiary M.O.R.E.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce that we are entering into an agreement to be the majority shareholder of M.O.R.E.



“We are extremely pleased to be able to announce that the agreement to become the majority shareholder of the M.O.R.E. proprietary track and trace system,” stated President Jerry C. Craig, One World Universe, Inc. “The M.O.R.E. track and trace software was created and built for both professional and collegiate sports teams in mind. The software was specifically developed to help manage the current client base of over 1400 pharmacies.”

“The M.O.R.E. track and trace software was developed for the procurement, dispensation and disposal of prescription medication and supplies. M.O.R.E. has served MLB, NHL, NBA, and NFL championship teams, both large and small collegiate teams, for over a decade. We feel that with our current endeavor with OWUV is beneficial enough that we have agreed to the terms, pending Mr. Craig’s due diligence. We know that this specific step is not only the best, but the most logical step for all parties involved,” states CHS President, Eric Parent. “When you take into consideration the current relationships that we have here at CHS and the long-cultivated relationships that One World Universe has with both past and present professional sports teams and their owners, we feel that this unification will be a true success for all parties. We should have a seamless transition that will give every advantage to the platform and the teams we could possibly imagine.”

Their commitment goes beyond just supplying pharmaceuticals; they aim to foster long-term relationships with their clients. The team takes the time to understand the unique needs of each sports team that they service and creates a robust support system to address any questions or concerns.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

