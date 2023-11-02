American Institutes for Research Experts Prioritize Evidence and Equity at the 2023 APPAM Fall Research Conference

Arlington, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will participate in the 2023 Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference, being held November 9–11 in Atlanta.

Aligned with this year’s conference theme, Policy that Matters: Making Public Services Work for All, AIR-affiliated sessions underscore the importance of generating evidence-based solutions to address urgent social challenges in a way that prioritizes equity and builds local capacity to improve systems and supports. AIR sessions cover the institution's work in the U.S. and internationally, and include a wide range of topics such as responding to child and youth housing insecurity; helping students and schools thrive in a post-pandemic environment; promoting college access; testing interventions designed to boost economic opportunity; improving education quality in multilingual education settings; and exploring women's agency, empowerment, and the role of social protection in low- and middle-income countries.

APPAM is dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis, and education. Each year, AIR experts join thousands of other conference attendees to share knowledge, disseminate research findings, and discuss emerging themes across a variety of policy topics.

Conference attendees can visit AIR’s Exhibit Booth 201, located at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Grand Hall West. Recent graduates and active job seekers are encouraged to attend the APPAM inaugural Career Fair, which occurs Friday, November 10, 1–3 p.m. in Grand Hall East on the Exhibit Level.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are ET). Sessions can also be found on the APPAM conference website, using the online searchable program.

Thursday, November 9, 2023

8:30–9:30 a.m.

APPAM Communities: Child Care Subsidy Research and Decision-making

Location: Grand Hall A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizers: Amanda Danks and Karen B. Manship



8:30–10:00 a.m.

Panel: Promoting College Access through the College Transition Process

Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lyzz Davis, Jill Bowdon, Christina LiCalsi, and Qi Zhang

Panel: Uncovering Sources of Variation in Teacher Instructional Coaching

Location: Dunwoody (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi and Burhan Ogut

10:15–11:45 a.m.

Panel: Institutional Responses to Child and Youth Housing Insecurity

Location: Grand Hall C (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Vanessa Coca

Panel: Reemployment of Unemployment Insurance Beneficiaries

Location: Hanover F (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa

Panel: Teacher Supply, Diversity, and Quality

Location: Embassy G (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald

1:45–3:15 p.m.

Panel: Impacts and Interventions Following the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Students Are Faring and What School Districts Are Doing about It

Location: Grand Hall B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Emily Morton

AIR Panel Chair: Dan Goldhaber

AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Morton, Ian Cullen, Michael DeArmond, Elise Dizon-Ross, Dan Goldhaber and Anna McDonald

3:30–5:00 p.m.

Roundtable: Economic Opportunity and Good Jobs in the Future of Work: Approaches to Test and Scale Policies and Interventions That Matter

Location: Hanover E (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Speaker: Christina Yancey

Panel: Meaningful Impacts of a Set of Cost Studies: Ohio Case Study

Location: Greenbriar (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Amanda Danks

AIR Panel Chair: Tammy Kolbe

Panel: Recent Research on Issues Affecting State Teacher Pipelines

Location: Dunwoody (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

Panel: State Economic Policies and Effects on Workers' Benefits, Wages, and Mobility

Location: Harris (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa



Friday, November 10, 2023

8:30–10:00 a.m.

Panel: Getting Ready, into, and through College: Strategies to Support Postsecondary Readiness, Access, and Completion

Location: Grand Hall B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Tamara Linkow

Panel: Issues in Career and Technical Education

Location: Hanover B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Elise Dizon-Ross and Dan Goldhaber

AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald

Panel: Language of Instruction Policies As a Pathway to Improving Education Quality in Multilingual Education Settings

Location: Hanover G (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer/Panel Chair: Amanda Danks

AIR Discussant: Pooja Nakamura

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michaela Gulemetova, John Downes, Ozen Guven, Yasmina Haddad, Odilon Loko and Pooja Nakamura

AIR Presenters/Authors: Uttara Balakrishnan, Mauricio Estrada-Matute, Ozen Guven, Yasmina Haddad, Chinmaya Holla, Pooja Nakamura and Parul Pandya

AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Molotsky, Talla Cisse, Chinmaya Holla, Pooja Nakamura and Anna Warren

Panel: LIHTC and Affordable Housing Supply: Impacts, Opportunities, and Challenges

Location: Hanover F (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Audrey Altieri

Panel: Politics and Migration Policy

Location: Marietta (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Cody Bock

Panel: Sectoral Workforce Programs: Who Do They Serve and Who Do They Work For?

Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Sarah Sahni

AIR Presenter/Author: Dana Shaat

1:45–3:15 p.m.

Panel: Course Taking and Curriculum

Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Ben Backes and Dan Goldhaber

AIR Presenters/Authors: Megan Austin and Ben Backes

Roundtable: Promises and Pitfalls on the Road to COVID Recovery in 2023-24 and Beyond

Location: Embassy A (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Speaker: Emily Morton

3:30–5:00 p.m.

Panel: Paraeducators, School Support Staff, and Grow Your Own Pathways to Teaching

Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer/Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald

AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald

Panel: Trust Is Key: Cross-Sectoral Evidence on the Influence of Institutional Trust on the Efficacy and Impact of Policy and Program Implementation

Location: Roswell (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Cody Bock

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christopher Paek, Cody Bock and Anna Warren

AIR Presenter/Author: Thomas De Hoop





Saturday, November 11, 2023

8:30–10:00 a.m.

Panel: Evidence Capacity: From Frameworks to Action

Location: Roswell (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Discussant: Christina Yancey

AIR Presenter/Author: Samia Amin

Panel: Principals and Evaluation

Location: Embassy H (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniel Hubbard and Dionisio García Píriz

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ji Hyun Yang, Drew Atchison, Steven Hurlburt and Kerstin Carlson Le Floch

10:15–11:15 a.m.

APPAM Communities: Economic Evaluation for Public Policy

Location: Grand Hall A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Panel Chairs: Tammy Kolbe and Jesse Levin

Panel: Postsecondary Choices and Constraints, Equity Implications of Policy Design

Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Preeya Mbekeani

Paper: Educational Attainment and the COVID-19 Pandemic: Evidence from Massachusetts

1:45–3:15 p.m.

Panel: The Role of Teachers

Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Jin, James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Laura Hamilton, Roddy Theobald

Panel: Women's Agency, Empowerment, and the Role of Social Protection in Low & Middle Income Countries

Location: Edgewood (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Organizer: Garima Siwach

AIR Panel Chair: Thomas De Hoop

AIR Presenter/Author: Rosa Castro-Zarzur

AIR Presenter/Author: Garima Siwach

3:30–5:00 p.m.

Panel: Accessing Employment-Related Benefits: Lessons from Unemployment Insurance, Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans, and Family and Medical Leave

Location: Harris (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)

AIR Presenter/Author: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

