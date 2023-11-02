American Institutes for Research Experts Prioritize Evidence and Equity at the 2023 APPAM Fall Research Conference

Arlington, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will participate in the 2023 Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference, being held November 9–11 in Atlanta.
Aligned with this year’s conference theme, Policy that Matters: Making Public Services Work for All, AIR-affiliated sessions underscore the importance of generating evidence-based solutions to address urgent social challenges in a way that prioritizes equity and builds local capacity to improve systems and supports. AIR sessions cover the institution's work in the U.S. and internationally, and include a wide range of topics such as responding to child and youth housing insecurity; helping students and schools thrive in a post-pandemic environment; promoting college access; testing interventions designed to boost economic opportunity; improving education quality in multilingual education settings; and exploring women's agency, empowerment, and the role of social protection in low- and middle-income countries.
APPAM is dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis, and education. Each year, AIR experts join thousands of other conference attendees to share knowledge, disseminate research findings, and discuss emerging themes across a variety of policy topics.
Conference attendees can visit AIR’s Exhibit Booth 201, located at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Grand Hall West. Recent graduates and active job seekers are encouraged to attend the APPAM inaugural Career Fair, which occurs Friday, November 10, 1–3 p.m. in Grand Hall East on the Exhibit Level.
Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are ET). Sessions can also be found on the APPAM conference website, using the online searchable program.
Thursday, November 9, 2023
8:30–9:30 a.m.
APPAM Communities: Child Care Subsidy Research and Decision-making
Location: Grand Hall A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizers: Amanda Danks and Karen B. Manship
8:30–10:00 a.m.
Panel: Promoting College Access through the College Transition Process
Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Lyzz Davis, Jill Bowdon, Christina LiCalsi, and Qi Zhang
Panel: Uncovering Sources of Variation in Teacher Instructional Coaching
Location: Dunwoody (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi and Burhan Ogut
10:15–11:45 a.m.
Panel: Institutional Responses to Child and Youth Housing Insecurity
Location: Grand Hall C (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Discussant: Vanessa Coca
Panel: Reemployment of Unemployment Insurance Beneficiaries
Location: Hanover F (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa
Panel: Teacher Supply, Diversity, and Quality
Location: Embassy G (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald
1:45–3:15 p.m.
Panel: Impacts and Interventions Following the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Students Are Faring and What School Districts Are Doing about It
Location: Grand Hall B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer: Emily Morton
AIR Panel Chair: Dan Goldhaber
AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Morton, Ian Cullen, Michael DeArmond, Elise Dizon-Ross, Dan Goldhaber and Anna McDonald
3:30–5:00 p.m.
Roundtable: Economic Opportunity and Good Jobs in the Future of Work: Approaches to Test and Scale Policies and Interventions That Matter
Location: Hanover E (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Speaker: Christina Yancey
Panel: Meaningful Impacts of a Set of Cost Studies: Ohio Case Study
Location: Greenbriar (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer: Amanda Danks
AIR Panel Chair: Tammy Kolbe
Panel: Recent Research on Issues Affecting State Teacher Pipelines
Location: Dunwoody (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald
- Paper: The Long and Winding Road: Pathways to Teacher Education Program Completion in Washington State
Panel: State Economic Policies and Effects on Workers' Benefits, Wages, and Mobility
Location: Harris (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa
Friday, November 10, 2023
8:30–10:00 a.m.
Panel: Getting Ready, into, and through College: Strategies to Support Postsecondary Readiness, Access, and Completion
Location: Grand Hall B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenter/Author: Tamara Linkow
Panel: Issues in Career and Technical Education
Location: Hanover B (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald
AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Elise Dizon-Ross and Dan Goldhaber
AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald
- Paper: Who Teaches Career and Technical Education Classes? Evidence on CTE Teacher Characteristics in Four States
Panel: Language of Instruction Policies As a Pathway to Improving Education Quality in Multilingual Education Settings
Location: Hanover G (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer/Panel Chair: Amanda Danks
AIR Discussant: Pooja Nakamura
AIR Presenters/Authors: Michaela Gulemetova, John Downes, Ozen Guven, Yasmina Haddad, Odilon Loko and Pooja Nakamura
AIR Presenters/Authors: Uttara Balakrishnan, Mauricio Estrada-Matute, Ozen Guven, Yasmina Haddad, Chinmaya Holla, Pooja Nakamura and Parul Pandya
- Paper: Impacts of Inequities in Access to Language of Education on Educational Achievement: Evidence and Policy Implications from India
AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Molotsky, Talla Cisse, Chinmaya Holla, Pooja Nakamura and Anna Warren
- Paper: Mixed Methods, Participatory Research to Strengthen Bilingual and Multilingual Education Policies in Francophone Africa
Panel: LIHTC and Affordable Housing Supply: Impacts, Opportunities, and Challenges
Location: Hanover F (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenter/Author: Audrey Altieri
- Paper: Lihtc & Education: An Exploratory Study on the Relationship between Recent Lihtc Awards and School Quality
Panel: Politics and Migration Policy
Location: Marietta (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenter/Author: Cody Bock
- Paper: Dangerous Decisions: Unpacking Discourses of Risk and Responsibility in EU-Funded Information Campaigns in Guinea
Panel: Sectoral Workforce Programs: Who Do They Serve and Who Do They Work For?
Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer: Sarah Sahni
AIR Presenter/Author: Dana Shaat
1:45–3:15 p.m.
Panel: Course Taking and Curriculum
Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Ben Backes and Dan Goldhaber
AIR Presenters/Authors: Megan Austin and Ben Backes
- Paper: Leveling up: An Academic Acceleration Policy to Increase Equity in Advanced High School Course Taking
Roundtable: Promises and Pitfalls on the Road to COVID Recovery in 2023-24 and Beyond
Location: Embassy A (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Speaker: Emily Morton
3:30–5:00 p.m.
Panel: Paraeducators, School Support Staff, and Grow Your Own Pathways to Teaching
Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer/Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald
AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald
Panel: Trust Is Key: Cross-Sectoral Evidence on the Influence of Institutional Trust on the Efficacy and Impact of Policy and Program Implementation
Location: Roswell (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer: Cody Bock
AIR Presenters/Authors: Christopher Paek, Cody Bock and Anna Warren
- Paper: The Role of Trust in the Formation of Women’s Formal Savings Groups: Experiences from the Nigeria for Women Project
AIR Presenter/Author: Thomas De Hoop
- Paper: How Do Formalized Savings Groups Achieve Their Objectives? Evidence from Group-Level Impacts in Nigeria
Saturday, November 11, 2023
8:30–10:00 a.m.
Panel: Evidence Capacity: From Frameworks to Action
Location: Roswell (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Discussant: Christina Yancey
AIR Presenter/Author: Samia Amin
Panel: Principals and Evaluation
Location: Embassy H (International Tower (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniel Hubbard and Dionisio García Píriz
- Paper: Evaluation of the Texas Educator Effectiveness Model Human Capital Management System in Three Texas Public School Districts
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ji Hyun Yang, Drew Atchison, Steven Hurlburt and Kerstin Carlson Le Floch
- Paper: Using Regression Discontinuity to Examine Whether Earning a Red or Orange Color on a Given Indicator Led California Principals to Put More Focus on Improving Student Outcomes and Implementing Instructional Strategies on the Area of Underperformance
10:15–11:15 a.m.
APPAM Communities: Economic Evaluation for Public Policy
Location: Grand Hall A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Panel Chairs: Tammy Kolbe and Jesse Levin
Panel: Postsecondary Choices and Constraints, Equity Implications of Policy Design
Location: Courtland (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenter/Author: Preeya Mbekeani
- Paper: Educational Attainment and the COVID-19 Pandemic: Evidence from Massachusetts
1:45–3:15 p.m.
Panel: The Role of Teachers
Location: Hanover A (Exhibit Level (LL2), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Jin, James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Laura Hamilton, Roddy Theobald
Panel: Women's Agency, Empowerment, and the Role of Social Protection in Low & Middle Income Countries
Location: Edgewood (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Organizer: Garima Siwach
AIR Panel Chair: Thomas De Hoop
AIR Presenter/Author: Rosa Castro-Zarzur
AIR Presenter/Author: Garima Siwach
- Paper: Untangling the Relationship between Women’s Agency, Income, and Subjective Well-Being in Nigeria
3:30–5:00 p.m.
Panel: Accessing Employment-Related Benefits: Lessons from Unemployment Insurance, Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans, and Family and Medical Leave
Location: Harris (Atlanta Conference Center (LL3), Hyatt Regency Atlanta)
AIR Presenter/Author: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.
Attachment